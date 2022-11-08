Cub Tracks is serious about spending

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

Astronomers have identified the oldest remains of planets in the Milky Way. And, they are relatively nearby, just 90 light-years from Earth.https://t.co/wgKqvpOwur — IFLScience (@IFLScience) November 7, 2022

"This is the nearest known black hole by a factor of three..." https://t.co/35MJfJgIwW — Futurism (@futurism) November 7, 2022

A new hub at the University of St Andrews is working to coordinate global expertise to better prepare humanity for a potential alien contact.https://t.co/8WHqAL3WCa — IFLScience (@IFLScience) November 7, 2022

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!