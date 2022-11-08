Cub Tracks is serious about spending

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.
Check out the new lights going in at Wrigley Field. 143 days until opening day!#murphysbleachers #cubs #chicagocubs #wrigleyfield pic.twitter.com/D9PWIvBV2P— Murphy's Bleachers (@murphysbleacher) November 7, 2022
- RJ Anderson (CBS Sports*): Top 50 MLB free agents: Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom, Trea Turner lead list, plus landing spots for each player. YMMV.
- Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Breaking down the Cubs’ roster now that the real offseason is finally here. “... here’s a look at where things stand with a group that should look substantially different by the time pitchers and catchers report to spring training in Arizona.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): 6 signs Cubs are serious about spending, competing in ‘23. “Part of that is the simple need to back up their big talk...”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): What would a Chicago Cubs trade offer for Shohei Ohtani look like? A lot! “... here’s what Sahadev Sharma {$} offered up for Ohtani: LHP Justin Steele, OF Brennen Davis, OF Owen Caissie, SS Cristian Hernandez, LHP Jordan Wicks, and RHP Nazier Mulé.”
- Jesse Borek (MLB.com*): Cubs’ Matt Mervis named Fall Stars Game MVP. “I’m hoping to be in big league Spring Training with a lot more people here, and hopefully I can make them cheer, too,” Mervis said earlier this fall. More Mervis from Lance Brozdowski.
- Alexander Patt (Cubbies Crib*): Offseason could determine Nick Madrigal’s uncertain future. “Cubs will have to see how Nick Madrigal fits into the big picture... ‘
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Cubs prospect Owen Caissie: How four days off in April helped turn around his 2022 season. “When you’re in a bad slump, you think you can’t play baseball,” Caissie said.
- MLB.com*: 40-man or Rule 5: Every ranked prospect who needs to be protected. “All 30 teams have until 6 p.m. on Nov. 15 to make decisions about their 40-man rosters.”
- Julian Saldierna (WGN Radio*): Chicago Cubs history with William Bike, author of ‘The Forgotten 1970 Chicago Cubs: Go and Glow’. [AUDIO].
- Kristie Rieken (Chicago Sun-Times* {$}): Dusty Baker finally gets elusive World Series title as manager. “Had this happened years ago, I might not even be here,” Baker said.
Food for Thought:
Astronomers have identified the oldest remains of planets in the Milky Way. And, they are relatively nearby, just 90 light-years from Earth.https://t.co/wgKqvpOwur— IFLScience (@IFLScience) November 7, 2022
"This is the nearest known black hole by a factor of three..." https://t.co/35MJfJgIwW— Futurism (@futurism) November 7, 2022
A new hub at the University of St Andrews is working to coordinate global expertise to better prepare humanity for a potential alien contact.https://t.co/8WHqAL3WCa— IFLScience (@IFLScience) November 7, 2022
Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!
Loading comments...