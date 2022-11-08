Cubs announce 2023 coaching staff

Last week, news broke that the Cubs were moving on from hitting coach Greg Brown, who is being replaced by Dustin Kelly.

Today, the Cubs made that news official, and also announced the rest of the 2023 major league coaching staff. There are two other new coaches, noted below, and 11 returning coaches, some of whom will be in different positions.

Here are all the 2023 coaches.

Andy Green, bench coach: fourth season on the Cubs coaching staff in this role. It’s his 13th season as a coach or manager following an 11-year playing career. Green will also continue to coach the club’s infielders.

Willie Harris, third base coach: third season with the Cubs in this position, his eighth as a coach or manager. Harris will continue to work with the team’s outfielders.

Tommy Hottovy, pitching coach: fifth season in this role, his ninth working within the Cubs major league pitching infrastructure dating to 2015, first as advance scout, run prevention.

Dustin Kelly, hitting coach: first season on the Cubs major league coaching staff following two seasons as the organization’s minor league hitting coordinator. He will oversee the team’s major league hitting infrastructure. Kelly served as a hitting coach in the Dodgers farm system from 2018-20, spending time at Rookie Level Ogden (2018) and Single-A Rancho Cucamonga (2019-20).

Mike Napoli, first base coach: fourth season on the Cubs coaching staff, his second as first base coach after serving as quality assurance coach in 2020-21. Additionally, Napoli will continue to work with players on team baserunning.

Chris Young, bullpen coach: fourth season on the Cubs coaching staff in this role, 14th as a coach or scout in professional baseball. Young was the Phillies major league pitching coach in 2019.

Daniel Moskos, assistant pitching coach: second season in this position on the Cubs coaching staff following two seasons as a minor league pitching coach in the Yankees system.

Johnny Washington, assistant hitting coach: second season on the Cubs coaching staff in this role. Washington has been a coach in professional baseball for 14 seasons, including five years in the Padres organization from 2016-20, three of which were on their major league staff (2017-19).

Craig Driver, game strategy and catching coach: fourth season on the coaching staff, second in this position after serving as first base/catching coach in 2020-21. Prior to joining the Cubs, Driver was the Phillies major league bullpen catcher and receiving coach in 2018-19.

Juan Cabreja, assistant hitting coach: first season in this role after six years as a major league staff assistant. This will be Cabreja’s 20th year in the Cubs organization. He has served as a coach, manager or coordinator in the Cubs chain since 2004.

Jim Adduci, assistant hitting coach, game planning: first season on the major league coaching staff following two seasons as assistant director, run production. A former outfielder, Adduci was in the Cubs system from 2007-12, made his major league debut with Texas in 2013 and, after time with the Tigers (2017-18), played for the Cubs briefly in 2019.

Jonathan Mota, major league coach: first season in this position after two seasons as staff assistant, seventh year as a coach or manager in the organization. Among his responsibilities: Infielders and infield defense.

Alex Smith, major league coach, data development and process: first season in this position after serving as assistant director, major league data and development. Smith was previously coordinator, major league data and development and joined the Cubs in 2015 after graduating from Cornell University with a BASc in Industrial and Labor Relations.

Garrett Lloyd, bullpen catcher: second season on the coaching staff in this position, third year in the organization after serving as a developmental coach in 2021. Lloyd was a coach in the Dodgers farm system from 2019-20 following a year as a minor league video associate in 2018 for Double-A San Antonio in the Padres chain.