BCB After Dark: When you’re Smyly, the whole world smiles with you

Left-hander Drew Smyly declined the mutual contract option and became a free agent today. The 33-year-old Smyly was a pleasant surprise in the Cubs’ rotation this past season, going 7-8 with a 3.47 ERA over 106 1⁄ 3 innings and 22 starts.

Smyly has stated that he would like to return to the Cubs next year, but clearly a one-year, $10 million deal would have been significantly less than he could get on the open market.

So tonight I’m going to ask you what it would take for Smyly to return to the Cubs. From what I understand, Smyly is looking more for stability than money. He wants a multi-year deal, perhaps the final one of his career.

So here’s my proposal, and I’m going to borrow Al’s system for asking poll questions. If I’m Jed Hoyer, I offer Smyly a two-year/$24 million deal with a team option for $12 million for 2025 that becomes guaranteed if Smyly makes 25 starts in 2024. That gives the Cubs some protection if he gets hurt.

That’s a slight raise for Smyly and he will know where he’s going to be for the next two year. Or even the next three years if he can stay healthy. By that time, he’ll be pushing 37 and will likely be looking at retirement.

On the other hand, Smyly does turn 34 next June (he was a “young” 33 this year) and his results did outperform his peripherals last year. (His xFIP was 4.18) He’s also had a lot of trouble staying healthy throughout his career, so perhaps you don’t want to give him a multiyear deal.

So will Drew Smyly return to the Cubs in 2023 at the contract that I propose?

