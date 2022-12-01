 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks’ rumors swirl

#Cubs,#MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. Cubs haven’t gotten to first base yet. Any action is theoretical.

By Duane Pesice
Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

“Change comes from within.” — Zen aphorism, often attributed to random ATMs and one-armed bandits.

I dunno about you, but I am discontented with this winter, so far. The narrative is way too diffuse and the plot points, as discussed last episode, all seem like red herrings designed to disprove stasis. Nothing I have seen at this point convinces me that the Cubs will field a competitive squad in 2023.

If they’re not going to, then by all means bring up selected farmhands, and keep them up, and let them find their levels. I’ve, we’ve, had so much smoke blown netherwards that it’s like a colonoscopy.

Too harsh? I think not. The last five years have reset my expectations. “Intelligent spending” more and more seems like an excuse rather than an explanation.

I am dying to be proven wrong. I WANT to be flush with victory at season’s end, but things so far indicate otherwise. It is in fact the burning question of the day, sort of like a hemorrhoid.

