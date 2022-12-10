 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks shouts it out

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Well, the mess the Cubs made of Willson Contreras’ contract negotiations was a complete PR disaster, and now he’s a stinkin’ Cardinal. I still love him, always will, but that’s pretty sucky. Yes, worse than Dexter. More like Santo with the Sox.

It reminds me of the time I was working in an east coast restaurant when we decided that we wanted to serenade the back-of-the-house manager, to the tune of the Isley Brothers’ SHOUT... with new lyrics supplied by me, on the spot.

“You make me want to sh**

Kick my heels up and

Throw my hands up

Throw my head back and

Come on now...”

I’m sure you get the idea. I’m impatient with the process right now. Lots of us are.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!

