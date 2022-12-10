Cub Tracks shouts it out

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Well, the mess the Cubs made of Willson Contreras’ contract negotiations was a complete PR disaster, and now he’s a stinkin’ Cardinal. I still love him, always will, but that’s pretty sucky. Yes, worse than Dexter. More like Santo with the Sox.

It reminds me of the time I was working in an east coast restaurant when we decided that we wanted to serenade the back-of-the-house manager, to the tune of the Isley Brothers’ SHOUT... with new lyrics supplied by me, on the spot.

“You make me want to sh**

Kick my heels up and

Throw my hands up

Throw my head back and

Come on now...”

I’m sure you get the idea. I’m impatient with the process right now. Lots of us are.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

For your passion, your heart, your leadership.

For 14 years in the Cubs organization.

For everything.



Thank you, Willson. pic.twitter.com/63Z0CpRUxE — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) December 9, 2022

Former Cubs INF Tyler Ladenforf is returning to the organization as a “hitting fellow,” a newly created position with the team.



Nice addition for the Cubs. Ladendorf was a popular player in the clubhouse with a wealth of knowledge to pass on. — Tommy Birch (@TommyBirch) December 9, 2022

Food for Thought:

Charles Darwin believed evolution created “endless forms most beautiful”. It’s a nice sentiment but it doesn’t explain why evolution keeps making crabs.https://t.co/wu5FZcqXGH — IFLScience (@IFLScience) December 9, 2022

The claim that the Jurassic was filled with sonic booms as diplodocids cracked their tails like whips has sadly been discredited, but these mighty weapons could still break modern speed limits.https://t.co/6yW7CttVM6 — IFLScience (@IFLScience) December 9, 2022

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!