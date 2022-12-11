Cub Tracks looks for the light

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
A journeyman southpaw signed. Oh baby! That’s all the news. Good night!
Oh wait. There’s more! News, that is. No more signings or sightings, no fish biting. Let’s hope the big fish don’t get away like Free Willy.
“This city needs more excitement and joy, the loyal fans who pay top-dollar deserve it.” — Alexander Patt.
“Multiple MLB sources just told me Tom Ricketts and the Ricketts family have told team president Jed Hoyer that he has a green light to spend what he needs to spend to turn the team around...” — David Kaplan.
Ever-decreasing circles, so far, Billy. In spirals, like vinyl records. Magic 8-Ball says “situation uncertain”.
As Cubs wait on the shortstop market to shake out,they are working on adding other pieces.Trey Mancini has been a player of interest.He brings both versatility and character.Catcher and starting P still a priority.They have talked Kodai Senga with agent Joel Wolfe.— Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) December 9, 2022
Giants, Twins, Cubs are among teams in on Carlos Correa, who has the advantages of being a little younger than Bogaerts and Turner and also having no qualifying offer— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 10, 2022
- Alexander Patt (Cubbies Crib*): The Chicago Cubs fanbase has been on edge this offseason. “The past several years have been very frustrating for the North Side faithful...”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs leave winter meetings happy with signings, still active on market. ‘‘It’s very obvious how much the fans want a winner,’’ Carter Hawkins said.
- Scott Gregor (Daily Herald* {$}): Taillon, Bellinger make Cubs better, but there’s more work to do. “... the Cubs are better than they were at this time last week, but they still aren’t close to being a team any opponent is going to fear.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Let’s talk about idea of Cubs ‘Saving Money’ for Shohei Ohtani, others next year. “That concept comes at least to some extent from the team’s president of business operations, Crane Kenney...”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Chicago Cubs sign lefty reliever Eric Stout to a minor league deal. “This is normal, and fine, and good.” And better than an Eric IPA. Or any IPA. Evan Altman considers this. He’s a Glen Ellyn native on his second round with the Cubs.
- Aldo Soto (Sports Mockery*): Rumor out of Boston could point to Cubs intentions with Carlos Correa. “The pressure is on Hoyer to deliver something big for the Cubs this offseason...”
- Michael Brakebill (Cubbies Crib*): Breaking down Brandon Drury vs. Patrick Wisdom. “... analyzing the splits between Drury and Wisdom is eye-popping once you dig into them.”
- Ben Silver (Inside the Cubs*): Report: Chicago Cubs favorites to sign Top International Prospect. “Reported initially by Cubs minor league reporter Greg Zumach.”
- Maria Torres (The Athletic {$}): Rule 5 draft overview: What to know about Thad Ward, Ryan Noda and the top picks. Talk to you later, Chris Clarke.
- George Castle (Chicago Baseball Museum): Wry, sly and dry persona a core value for Frick Award winner Hughes. “He is truly one of the golden voices of our time.”
Food for Thought:
A provocative claim.https://t.co/K3jxIa9JdU— Futurism (@futurism) December 10, 2022
Human beings generally have pretty lousy hearing, so it’s unsurprising to learn that there are a lot of animals we weren’t aware are actually talking behind our backs.https://t.co/TbY2UiXJRe— IFLScience (@IFLScience) December 10, 2022
Ah... heavenly. https://t.co/8uiEjSszNw— Futurism (@futurism) December 10, 2022
