Cub Tracks looks for the light

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

A journeyman southpaw signed. Oh baby! That’s all the news. Good night!

Oh wait. There’s more! News, that is. No more signings or sightings, no fish biting. Let’s hope the big fish don’t get away like Free Willy.

“This city needs more excitement and joy, the loyal fans who pay top-dollar deserve it.” — Alexander Patt. “Multiple MLB sources just told me Tom Ricketts and the Ricketts family have told team president Jed Hoyer that he has a green light to spend what he needs to spend to turn the team around...” — David Kaplan.

Ever-decreasing circles, so far, Billy. In spirals, like vinyl records. Magic 8-Ball says “situation uncertain”.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

As Cubs wait on the shortstop market to shake out,they are working on adding other pieces.Trey Mancini has been a player of interest.He brings both versatility and character.Catcher and starting P still a priority.They have talked Kodai Senga with agent Joel Wolfe. — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) December 9, 2022

Giants, Twins, Cubs are among teams in on Carlos Correa, who has the advantages of being a little younger than Bogaerts and Turner and also having no qualifying offer — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 10, 2022

Food for Thought:

Human beings generally have pretty lousy hearing, so it’s unsurprising to learn that there are a lot of animals we weren’t aware are actually talking behind our backs.https://t.co/TbY2UiXJRe — IFLScience (@IFLScience) December 10, 2022

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!