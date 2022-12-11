 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cub Tracks looks for the light

All the #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. All this and some soul for your Sunday.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

A journeyman southpaw signed. Oh baby! That’s all the news. Good night!

Oh wait. There’s more! News, that is. No more signings or sightings, no fish biting. Let’s hope the big fish don’t get away like Free Willy.

“This city needs more excitement and joy, the loyal fans who pay top-dollar deserve it.” — Alexander Patt.

“Multiple MLB sources just told me Tom Ricketts and the Ricketts family have told team president Jed Hoyer that he has a green light to spend what he needs to spend to turn the team around...” — David Kaplan.

Ever-decreasing circles, so far, Billy. In spirals, like vinyl records. Magic 8-Ball says “situation uncertain”.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...