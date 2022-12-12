 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Outside The Confines: Flushing full of money

The Mets go on a huge spending spree, but how much better are they? A look at the crazy spending this winter. The stars come out for the WBC this time. A free agent got married.

By Josh Timmers
Wild Card Series - San Diego Padres v New York Mets - Game Two Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

If Steve Cohen offers me a $10 million deal to write about the Mets, I’m outta here. Like you wouldn’t do it.

I kept hoping Dansby was going to announce he’d signed with the Cubs at the reception or something. Of course, had he done that, Mallory probably would have asked for an annulment right there.

In case you were wondering, the happy couple met through Swanson’s former teammate Jace Peterson, who is married to Mallory’s sister Brianna. And here’s Kyle Kishimoto evaluating the Athletics signing Peterson.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.

