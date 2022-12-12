Outside The Confines: Flushing full of money

If Steve Cohen offers me a $10 million deal to write about the Mets, I’m outta here. Like you wouldn’t do it.

U.S. Women's Soccer Player Mallory Pugh Weds MLB's Dansby Swanson in 'Enchanted Forest' Ceremony! https://t.co/JxAAwS0ulN — People (@people) December 11, 2022

I kept hoping Dansby was going to announce he’d signed with the Cubs at the reception or something. Of course, had he done that, Mallory probably would have asked for an annulment right there.

In case you were wondering, the happy couple met through Swanson’s former teammate Jace Peterson, who is married to Mallory’s sister Brianna. And here’s Kyle Kishimoto evaluating the Athletics signing Peterson.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.