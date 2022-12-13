Cub Tracks’ clarity begins at home

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Oh the free agent and trade market is booming. Love is in the air and so are players and dollar signs. And so is the Cubs’ future, unless they manage to tap into that flow and actually sign a top of the line middle infielder, catcher, and/or starter.

“Intelligent spending” has been revealed to be the corporatocracy buzzword some of us thought it was from the outset. It was never actually defined by any Cub brass and the moment instead will have to provide clarity.

Could I be wrong? Of course. In random moments, I’d actually LIKE to be. I don’t want the Cubs to suck, but I do want Jed to find another address. That essential dilemma, that existential crisis, defines my fandom currently.

It’s better to suck than to be mediocre, yes? Isn’t that the bottom line of ‘the tank’? And that’s what we were promised wasn’t going to happen. That horse may have been tenderized but it clearly hasn’t gone to the knacker’s quite yet. On the contrary, it has gone on to Romero zombiehood.

And the Cubs are going to make an ‘X’ out of duct tape and sign that for a backstop, like I did back at good old Pasteur school, in the day.

The Cubs Convention is going to be special. I can just feel it. It’s clobberin’ time.

