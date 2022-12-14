Baseball history unpacked, December 14

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Lefty Tyler, Harry Wilke, Les Bell, Paul Erickson, Bobby Adams, Sam Jones, Pete Whisenant, Bill Buckner*, Rodrigo Lopez, Angel Guzman, Donn Roach. Also notable: Craig Biggio HOF.

Today in history:

557 - Constantinople, the capital of the Byzantine Empire, is significantly damaged by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake.

- Constantinople, the capital of the Byzantine Empire, is significantly damaged by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake. 1542 - Princess Mary Stuart succeeds her father James V and becomes Queen Mary I of Scotland at 6 days old.

- Princess Mary Stuart succeeds her father James V and becomes Queen Mary I of Scotland at 6 days old. 1702 - The Forty-seven Ronin (leaderless samurai), under the command of Ōishi Kuranosuke, avenge the death of their master in Japan.

- The Forty-seven Ronin (leaderless samurai), under the command of Ōishi Kuranosuke, avenge the death of their master in Japan. 1819 - Alabama admitted to Union as 22nd state.

- Alabama admitted to Union as 22nd state. 1941 - 1st NFL division playoff, Bears beat Packers 33-14.

