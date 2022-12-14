Baseball history unpacked, December 14

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Today in baseball history:
- 1882 - At its first annual convention, the American Association establishes the first permanent staff of umpires in major league history. Previously, the National League and AA umpires were local men hired on game day by the home club. (2)
- 1911 - Pittsburgh Pirates owner Barney Dreyfuss proposes that each team in the World Series be required to turn over one-fourth of its share of the gate to the league, to be divided among the other teams. Until now, ten percent of the gross went to the National Commission, 60 percent to the players, and the rest to the two pennant-winning clubs. The National League will pass the resolution and send it to the American League. It marks the beginning of changes that ultimately give players of the first four clubs a percentage of the World Series money. (1,2)
- 1916 - The Chicago Cubs swap OF Joe Kelly to the Boston Braves for coach Fred Mitchell, who will become Chicago’s new manager. (2)
- 1922 - In a joint meeting of the two leagues, the ban on non-waiver trades after June 15th is approved. The National League favors a 50-player limit until June 15, the American League votes for 40. Judge Landis breaks the deadlock in favor of 40. Compensation of World Series umpires is changed from a percentage of the players’ pool to a flat $2,000.
- 1938 - Major league teams adopt several resolutions. The National League allows the Cincinnati Reds to play their season opener one day before other teams, as a way of honoring the 100th anniversary of baseball and of the 1869 Red Stockings being the first professional team. In other news, Will Harridge is re-elected as American League president and given a 10-year term. The AL permits the Cleveland Indians and Philadelphia Athletics to play night games. Finally, the major leagues agree on a standard ball but disagree on increasing rosters from 23 to 25 players. Judge Landis will eventually decide on 25. (1,2)
- 1948 - It’s a busy day for the Phillies as the team purchases pitcher Ken Trinkle from the Giants and trade pitchers Walter Dubiel and Dutch Leonard to the Cubs for first baseman Eddie Waitkus and pitcher Hank Borowy. Ruth Ann Steinhagen, a Chicago female fan totally obsessed with former Cub Waitkus, is very upset with the trade and will try to kill him upon his return to Wrigley Field with the Phillies. (2)
- 1949 - The Cubs send pitcher Bill Voiselle and $35,000 to the Braves for infielder Gene Mauch. The Cubs had hoped to come away with Warren Spahn or Johnny Antonelli. (2)
- 1985 - Former major league star Roger Maris dies from cancer at the age of 51. In 1961, Maris set a major league record by hitting 61 home runs. Considered an excellent all-around outfielder, Maris won two American League MVP awards during his career. (2)
- 2018 - The last vacant managerial slot in the majors is filled as the Orioles, coming off the worst season in franchise history which led to the firing of both GM Dan Duquette and manager Buck Showalter, announce that the job will go to Brandon Hyde, bench coach of the Cubs. (2)
Cubs birthdays: Lefty Tyler, Harry Wilke, Les Bell, Paul Erickson, Bobby Adams, Sam Jones, Pete Whisenant, Bill Buckner*, Rodrigo Lopez, Angel Guzman, Donn Roach. Also notable: Craig Biggio HOF.
Today in history:
- 557 - Constantinople, the capital of the Byzantine Empire, is significantly damaged by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake.
- 1542 - Princess Mary Stuart succeeds her father James V and becomes Queen Mary I of Scotland at 6 days old.
- 1702 - The Forty-seven Ronin (leaderless samurai), under the command of Ōishi Kuranosuke, avenge the death of their master in Japan.
- 1819 - Alabama admitted to Union as 22nd state.
- 1941 - 1st NFL division playoff, Bears beat Packers 33-14.
