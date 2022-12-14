Outside The Confines: Are the Mets going for broke?

The New York Mets aren’t messing around this offseason, they’ve extended Brandon Nimmo, they’ve signed Justin Verlander, and it seems like every time there’s a piece of MLB signing news these days the Mets are at the center of it.

While we can see cautionary tales in the recent past of teams who have spent huge money to secure a win (the 2022 Rangers, the 2021 Padres), the Mets seem to believe that a nearly unlimited budget is how to make their way to the 2023 postseason.

Now there’s one more name that might be on their radar, and it might cost them a pretty penny to make this one a reality. According to a late-night post from Ken Rosenthal, the Mets might now be highly motivated to sign Carlos Correa. Correa signed with the Twins last season in his first foray into free agency, but has opted out of his contract to try another go on the open market.

Will the Mets have the means to make him an offer he can’t refuse?

(After this article was written and scheduled to post, news broke that Correa had signed a massive deal with the Giants.)

