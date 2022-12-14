BCB After Dark: Top of the rotation

It’s a chilly Tuesday evening/Wednesday morning here at BCB After Dark: the jumpin’ joint for night owls, early risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. Come on in and get out of the cold. There are still a few good tables available. We’re glad you could join us. The holiday cheer is flowing freely. No ugly sweater required. Have yourself a lovely little beverage—that you brought yourself.

Last night I asked you which, if any of the free-agent contracts handed out to Christian Vázquez or Chris Bassitt should the Cubs have beaten. Forty-five percent of you feel the Cubs could have and should have beaten the three-year, $30 million contract the Twins gave Vázquez. Twenty percent of you thought the Cubs should have beaten both of those offers and 29 percent thought the Cubs were wise to pass on both.

Here’s the part where I talk about jazz and movies. You’re free to skip ahead to the baseball question at the end. You won’t hurt my feelings.

Here’s a terrific version of Hugh Martin and Ralph Blaine’s “Have yourself a Merry Little Christmas” by the Dexter Gordon Quartet. This is the opening track to the 1980 album God Rest Ye Merry Jazzmen by various artists. Gordon is in prime form here on the saxophone, along with Kirk Lightsey on piano, David Eubanks on bass and Eddie Gladden on drums.

I normally don’t do any movie stuff on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, but I do want to remind you that you have until early Wednesday evening to vote in the BCB Winter Noir Classic face-off between two films of 1946, Gilda and The Killers. As I check the vote at the moment, it is very, very close. BrokeFrog pointed out that Gilda can be seen on Tubi and The Killers on American Retro Classics, Free Movie Classics or NYAD TV, all for free.

Also, the next two films up are Sweet Smell of Success (1957) and Odds Against Tomorrow (1959). I notice that both films are on Pluto TV, free with ads.

Welcome back to everyone who skips the jazz and the movies.

I’m getting a little batty trying to follow every twist and turn of the rumor mill surrounding the Hot Stove league. It’s hard to know what’s an actual rumor, what’s speculation and what’s just absolute nonsense.*

So tonight I’m just going to ask you “Who will be the Cubs’ best starting pitcher in 2023?” The Cubs signed right-hander Jameson Taillon last week, and he’s been a very good pitcher the past two seasons, if not an ace. He seems pretty comparable to Marcus Stroman, who is the Cubs’ current highest-profile pitcher.

Of course, there are other candidates to be the Cubs’ “ace” for next season. And the Cubs could still trade or sign another starting pitcher.

So will Taillon step up and be the Cubs most-productive starter? Or will holdover Marcus Stroman build on his strong second-half? What about Justin Steele, who will be looking to build on his strong sophomore campaign last year? Could “The Professor” Kyle Hendricks bounce back? What about that exciting rookie Hayden Wesneski?

Who will be the Cubs’ best starting pitcher for 2023?

Poll Who will be the Cubs best starting pitcher in 2023? Kyle Hendricks

Adrian Sampson

Justin Steele

Marcus Stroman

Jameson Taillon

Someone else currently in the organization (leave in comments)

Someone not currently under contract (leave in comments) vote view results 0% Kyle Hendricks (0 votes)

2% Adrian Sampson (1 vote)

31% Justin Steele (11 votes)

40% Marcus Stroman (14 votes)

11% Jameson Taillon (4 votes)

14% Someone else currently in the organization (leave in comments) (5 votes)

0% Someone not currently under contract (leave in comments) (0 votes) 35 votes total Vote Now

*Although just before I finish this, I see that the Giants have done this:

BREAKING: Shortstop Carlos Correa and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a 13-year, $350 million contract, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 14, 2022

Yeah, that’s disappointing and a freak-ton of money for the next 13 years. But that’s for tomorrow night because I’ve already written tonight’s piece. Go get Dansby Swanson, whom I actually like a lot more than a lot of you probably do. Almost as much as I like Correa.

