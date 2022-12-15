 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks’ subprime time

All the #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. Hoyer on the hot seat, or Craig’s list of grievances.

By Duane Pesice
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

So far this offseason leaves a bad taste in the mouth. I imagine it’s like a tuna reuben, a concoction that I had to make someone once, when I was a short-order cook. That’s the kind of thing the Cubs are trying to serve their base.

Cub fans are full of angry these days, and rightly so. I’ve said my piece previously (bye Jed)— my thoughts on this debacle haven’t changed (bye Tom). This is like the old John Holland days, but with increased expectations that have people spitting fire. So, instead of vowel movements, Ima set it to music.

Drama everywhere. It’s like Oakland’s clubhouse in the halcyon days of yesteryear, except that Oakland won. And just like those days, I think I’m going to forgo wearing Cubs gear for a bit. It hasn’t been THAT long — I still remember having to defend the laundry.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.Michael Cerami (Bleacher Nation*): I used to understand the plan, I don’t anymore. “I don’t know what to root for, which players to target, what to get excited about.”

