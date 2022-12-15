The Cubs say Tom Ricketts will speak at Cubs Convention

The Cubs sent out a press release Thursday morning detailing events at the Cubs Convention, scheduled to be held January 13-15, 2023, at the Sheraton Grand Chicago.

The fan convention will kick off Friday, January 13 at 5 p.m. CST with Marquee Sports Network: Red Carpet Special, a college gameday-inspired show, followed by the Opening Ceremony featuring remarks from Cubs Executive Chairman Tom Ricketts.

The last time Tom Ricketts spoke at a Cubs Con, this happened [VIDEO].

That was three years ago, in January 2020. I think it’s safe to say that the Cubs have not done many things over the last three years that would result in cheering the chairman at the convention.

Now, if the Cubs do make some major signings — I’m looking at you, Dansby Swanson, in particular — before Cubs Con, that might make the reception for Tom Ricketts a bit more friendly.

As always, we await developments.

Here’s more about the events scheduled for the weekend at Cubs Con:

Saturday’s sessions will include the Business Operations Update, Baseball Operations Update, Ross and the Coaches, On the Mound with Jim Deshaies and members of the Cubs pitching staff, and a session with the Ricketts family.

Cubs outfielder Ian Happ will host a live recording of his The Compound podcast and long-time Cubs Convention favorite, the Kids Only Press Conference, will return midday, hosted by Cubs infielder Patrick Wisdom.

Also, there will be a large number of Cubs prospects appearing in The Road to Wrigley session, including Kevin Alcántara, Miguel Amaya, Ben Brown, Owen Caissie, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Brennen Davis, DJ Herz, Ed Howard, Ryan Jensen, Matt Mervis, Jordan Nwogu, Daniel Palencia, Chase Strumpf and Jordan Wicks.

Cubs Bingo will follow as well as a new Cubs Convention addition, Harry Carayoke, where fans can belt it out like the beloved broadcaster.

Sunday’s session will be dedicated to young aspiring ballplayers with a special youth baseball and softball clinic where attendees will learn the basics from hitting to pitching and fielding, all led by current Cubs players and alumni and coaches from the Cubs RBI program.

Lastly, new display rooms featuring never-before-seen jerseys, bats, baseballs, trophies, awards and more from within the Cubs Archives collection will be showcased Friday and Saturday only. Notable items from the collection include the 1876, 1907, 1908 and 2016 Championship trophies, Ernie Banks’ 1958 and 1959 MVP Awards, Greg Maddux’s 1992 Cy Young Award and a game-used 1969 Ron Santo jersey.

Passes are still on sale for the Convention and you can get one here.

Here’s the complete list of Convention sessions and activities: