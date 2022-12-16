Baseball history unpacked, December 16

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Sammy Strang, Tony Kaufmann, Joe Berry, Adolfo Phillips, Paul Noce, Tyler Chatwood*.

Today in history:

755 - An Lushan revolts against Chancellor Yang Guozhong at Fanyang, initiating the An Shi Rebellion during Chinese Tang Dynasty.

- An Lushan revolts against Chancellor Yang Guozhong at Fanyang, initiating the An Shi Rebellion during Chinese Tang Dynasty. 1392 - Nanboku-chō - Emperor Go-Kameyama of Japan abdicates in favor of rival claimant Go-Komatsu.

- Nanboku-chō - Emperor Go-Kameyama of Japan abdicates in favor of rival claimant Go-Komatsu. 1431 - King Henry VI of England crowned King of France (only English monarch to wear both crowns).

- King Henry VI of England crowned King of France (only English monarch to wear both crowns). 1620 - Mayflower Pilgrims come ashore in Plymouth Bay, traditionally thought to be at Plymouth Rock, Massachusetts [New Style calendar: Dec. 26]. Myles Standish and a group of 18 settlers are confronted by 30 Native Americans, which became known as the “First Encounter”.

- Mayflower Pilgrims come ashore in Plymouth Bay, traditionally thought to be at Plymouth Rock, Massachusetts [New Style calendar: Dec. 26]. Myles Standish and a group of 18 settlers are confronted by 30 Native Americans, which became known as the “First Encounter”. 1773 - Boston tea party incident - Sons of Liberty protesters throw tea shipments into Boston Harbor in protest against British imposed Tea Act.

- Boston tea party incident - Sons of Liberty protesters throw tea shipments into Boston Harbor in protest against British imposed Tea Act. 1929 - Chicago Blackhawks first game at Chicago Stadium, beat Pittsburgh Pirates, 3-1.

