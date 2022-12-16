Outside The Confines: Holiday shopping lists

It looks like it’s going to be one of those busy days today. I apologize for not saving the actual link, but I saw a list of the Top 20 shortstops from 2009 — 13 years ago. Elvis Andrus is the only one still active. And he was a 20-year-old rookie in 2009.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Get some players for the Cubs, Jed.