Outside The Confines: Holiday shopping lists

Lots of deals, including two big ones, in today’s wrap of MLB news.

By Josh Timmers
It looks like it’s going to be one of those busy days today. I apologize for not saving the actual link, but I saw a list of the Top 20 shortstops from 2009 — 13 years ago. Elvis Andrus is the only one still active. And he was a 20-year-old rookie in 2009.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Get some players for the Cubs, Jed.

