Cub Tracks goes ape

- Michael Cerami (Bleacher Nation*): We need to change our perspective on the relative cost of a big free agent contract. “... things can change rapidly.”
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): After half a decade, Cubs’ Adbert Alzolay is finally reunited with his family. “Alzolay just recently returned to Venezuela and spent time with his family...”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Do Cubs have Plan B or just planning on D? “What makes this offseason so different, however, is the series of mixed messages coming from the organization.”
- Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Cubs mailbag, Part 2: Dansby Swanson and the backup plans at Wrigley Field. “Swanson is a very good player who’s in a great negotiating position now...”
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): With fan angst increasing daily, will the Chicago Cubs sign Dansby Swanson — the top remaining free-agent shortstop? “Frustrations have become more vocal on social media.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): What recent deals tell us about Cubs’ bullpen in ‘23. “It’s been an aggressive market so far,” Hoyer said, “To say the least.”
- Michael Brakebill (Cubbies Crib*): Taking a flyer on Michael Conforto makes sense. “Although pessimism has been brewing in the north for the last couple of weeks, there is still hope the Chicago Cubs can manage to field a competitive product in 2023.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Cubs expected to sign two of FanGraphs’ top international prospects. “FanGraphs just released its 2023 International Free Agent class rankings and prospect values.”
