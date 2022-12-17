The Cubs are signing Dansby Swanson for seven years and $177 million

News item:

BREAKING: Shortstop Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs are finalizing an agreement on a contract, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 17, 2022

We entered this offseason hoping the Cubs would sign one of the four “big shortstops,” and now it has apparently happened. Swanson, of course, got married one week ago today and is currently honeymooning. Here’s his wedding as shown on his Instagram:

Swanson’s new bride, of course, is Mallory Pugh, who plays soccer for the NWSL’s Chicago Red Stars, so the new couple will both play in the same city.

As of now there’s no word on the size of the contract nor its length, and I will update this post when we get more information.

Thanks to Jed Hoyer & Co. for bringing a big-time hitter to the Cubs who is also a Gold Glove winner — the improvement on defense will be noticeable, with Nico Hoerner, a Gold Glove finalist, likely moving to second base.

I will have much more to say about this in the coming days.

Now go get a starter, a couple relievers and a catcher, and this will be a pretty good offseason.

UPDATE: Here’s the years and dollars for Swanson:

Swanson deal with Cubs is 7 yrs, $177M full no trade clause. No opt outs. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) December 17, 2022