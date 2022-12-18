 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cub Tracks’ next?

All the #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. Now we want a catcher and a third baseperson, please Jed? Maybe then even Crane Kenney will shut up for a while.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Hey, a shiny new shortstop under the tree. Now... I’ve come around to the idea, and I think the Cubs should trade for Javy, install him at third, and watch the grounders get gobbled up. Let Patrick Wisdom/LH IF/Christopher Morel play rover. I’m not so keen on Justin Turner or any other available FA.

Okay? Okay, okay, okay. All right all right all right. No complaint department up here, for now.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...