Cub Tracks’ next?

Hey, a shiny new shortstop under the tree. Now... I’ve come around to the idea, and I think the Cubs should trade for Javy, install him at third, and watch the grounders get gobbled up. Let Patrick Wisdom/LH IF/Christopher Morel play rover. I’m not so keen on Justin Turner or any other available FA.

Okay? Okay, okay, okay. All right all right all right. No complaint department up here, for now.

This Cubs offense could be sneaky good in 2023.



Plus, they have Brennen Davis and Alexander Canario that could join the fray by the end of the season. pic.twitter.com/Xybw1cNyTr — Eric Cross (@EricCross04) December 18, 2022

One of Jomboy's David Ross breakdowns became an inside joke in the Cubs clubhouse pic.twitter.com/baFyH07Fz0 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) December 16, 2022

Food for Thought:

Are you in the habit of putting off long-term success for short-term satisfaction? This could be why.https://t.co/qRBfF0x5EI — IFLScience (@IFLScience) December 17, 2022

Yes, your cat knows you're talking to it — it just doesn't care. https://t.co/NjviRybIhO — Futurism (@futurism) December 18, 2022

