Cub Tracks’ next?

Hey, a shiny new shortstop under the tree. Now... I’ve come around to the idea, and I think the Cubs should trade for Javy, install him at third, and watch the grounders get gobbled up. Let Patrick Wisdom/LH IF/Christopher Morel play rover. I’m not so keen on Justin Turner or any other available FA.
Okay? Okay, okay, okay. All right all right all right. No complaint department up here, for now.
This Cubs offense could be sneaky good in 2023.— Eric Cross (@EricCross04) December 18, 2022
Plus, they have Brennen Davis and Alexander Canario that could join the fray by the end of the season. pic.twitter.com/Xybw1cNyTr
One of Jomboy's David Ross breakdowns became an inside joke in the Cubs clubhouse pic.twitter.com/baFyH07Fz0— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) December 16, 2022
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): A glimpse at the Cubs’ updated 2023 lineup. “... the Cubs have injected a ton of talent onto the roster so far this offseason.” Jack Vita (SI) has one too.
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Mets reportedly talking about trading McCann and Carrasco, which actually presents some interesting financial inefficiencies. “So this report is not the least bit surprising...”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Why Cubs individualized one-knee stances — for current catchers and any they may add. “Maybe you can teach old dogs new tricks,” Yan Gomes said.
- Bill Felber (Call to the Pen*): P.J. Higgins is the Chicago Cubs’ default option at catcher. “Virtually with each passing day, a forced marriage at catcher between the Chicago Cubs and P.J. Higgins appears to be shaping up.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Swanson agrees to 7-year deal with Cubs (source). “This was an offseason the Cubs could not let go to waste...”
- Keith Law and Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Cubs, Dansby Swanson agree to 7-year, $177 million deal: Sources. Keith Law also: Cubs might be building an all-world defense with Dansby Swanson. “Swanson had a career year in 2022, with 6.4 fWAR, and how much you believe this is a new level for him and at least mostly sustainable likely informs your view of this signing.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Andrew Benintendi deal with Sox provides starting point for Ian Happ negotiations. Also Cubs again linked to Michael Conforto, which leads to Ian Happ speculation. Not out of left field. Aldo Soto (Sports Mockery*): Ian Happ contract extension needs to happen for Cubs.
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Dusty Baker’s toothpicks are headed to the Hall of Fame — and other news to cheer you up on a gloomy Chicago day. “Baker’s jersey and wrist bands also will be on display, but the toothpicks undoubtedly be the main attraction at the new exhibit.”
