Baseball history unpacked, December 19

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Tony Taylor, Rob Gardner, Geoff Zahn, Rafael Soriano, Taylor Gushue*. Also notable: Al Kaline HOF.

Today in history:

324 - Licinius abdicates his position as Roman Emperor.

1154 - Henry II crowned King of England.

1487 Opening ceremony of the sixth Great Temple of Tenochtitlan (modern Mexico City) 4,000 prisoners of war are sacrificed to Aztec gods over four days [1].

1843 - "A Christmas Carol" by Charles Dickens is published.

1948 - National Football League Championship, Shibe Park, Philadelphia: Philadelphia Eagles shut out Chicago Cardinals, 7-0 in a snowstorm, 'The Philly Blizzard.'

1958 - First radio broadcast from space, US President Dwight D. Eisenhower Christmas message "to all mankind, America's wish for peace on Earth and goodwill to men everywhere."

Common sources:

*pictured.

There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators.

Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.