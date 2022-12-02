Baseball history unpacked, December 2

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: John Hibbard, Art Jahn, Hal Leathers, Johnny Welch, Andre Rodgers. Also notable: Deacon White HOF.

Today in history:

1804 - General Napoleon Bonaparte is crowned Emperor of the French at the Notre Dame de Paris in a ceremony officiated by Pope Pius VII.

- General Napoleon Bonaparte is crowned Emperor of the French at the Notre Dame de Paris in a ceremony officiated by Pope Pius VII. 1823 - US President James Monroe declares the “Monroe Doctrine” opposing European colonialism in the Americas, arguing any European political intervention in the New World would be a hostile act against the United States.

- US President James Monroe declares the “Monroe Doctrine” opposing European colonialism in the Americas, arguing any European political intervention in the New World would be a hostile act against the United States. 1909 - National Hockey Association (NHA) is formed in Montreal; original members include Montreal Wanderers and Montreal Canadiens; becomes NHL after some NHA teams leave due to ownership disagreements, and create their own league.

- National Hockey Association (NHA) is formed in Montreal; original members include Montreal Wanderers and Montreal Canadiens; becomes NHL after some NHA teams leave due to ownership disagreements, and create their own league. 1942 - World’s 1st self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction occurs in Chicago Pile-1 (world’s 1st nuclear reactor) at the University of Chicago, overseen by Enrico Fermi.

- World’s 1st self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction occurs in Chicago Pile-1 (world’s 1st nuclear reactor) at the University of Chicago, overseen by Enrico Fermi. 1985 - Chicago Bears’ head coach Mike Ditka and defensive coordinator Buddy Ryan almost come to blows at halftime in a 38-24 loss to the Miami Dolphins at the Orange Bowl, Miami; Chicago’s only loss of the NFL season.

