Baseball history unpacked, December 2

Today in baseball history:
- 1887 - The International League disbands. The teams in Syracuse, Toronto, Hamilton, and Buffalo split off to form the International Association, while those in Newark, Jersey City, Wilkes-Barre, and Scranton become the nucleus of the Central League. (2)
- 1916 - Under pressure from the Players’ Fraternity, The National Commission orders that injured players shall get full pay for the duration of their contracts. The injury clause previously let clubs suspend players after 15 days’ pay. (1,2)
- 1936 - The St. Louis Cardinals sell Virgil Davis and Charlie Gelbert to the Cincinnati Reds, and the St. Louis Browns buy Ethan Allen from the Chicago Cubs. (2)
- 1952 - Brooklyn Dodgers executive Buzzie Bavasi dismisses the New York Yankees reaction to Jackie Robinson’s charges. Commissioner Ford Frick plans no action against Jackie Robinson. Two days earlier Robinson had called the Yankees a racist organization for its failure to promote a black to the parent club. (2)
- 1957 - In the Pacific Coast League, some franchises are forced to relocate when the Dodgers and Giants confirm their long-rumored move to California for the 1958 season. The Hollywood Stars move from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City; the Los Angeles Angels move to Spokane, and the San Francisco Seals transfer to Phoenix. (2)
- 1961 - Major league clubs vote to curb bonuses. All first-year players not on major league rosters, except one minor leaguer, can be drafted by any other club for $8,000. Clubs are expected to be unwilling to pay large bonuses for players who will be subject to a draft for just $8,000. (2)
- 1963 - The MLB Rules Committee bans oversized catcher’s mitts, effective in 1965. (1,2)
- 1965 - Chicago Cubs P Lindy McDaniel and OF Don Landrum are traded to the San Francisco Giants for C Randy Hundley and P Bill Hands. (2)
- 1996 - The Cubs sign shortstop Shawon Dunston, bringing him back to Wrigley Field. (2)
- 2010 - Ron Santo, who played more games at third base than anyone in Chicago Cubs history, dies at age 70, a victim of bladder cancer. Also beloved as a broadcaster, Santo led a lifetime battle against diabetes that forced to have both of his legs amputated in recent years, but always maintained a positive attitude. He was a leading candidate for election to the Hall of Fame by the Veterans Committee; he fell short of the honor during his lifetime but will gain election barely a year from today. (2)
- 2014 - Veteran major league umpire and crew chief Dale Scott openly acknowledges his homosexuality, as he is featured in a magazine article with his long-time life partner. The reaction from baseball circles is overwhelmingly positive. (2)
Cubs birthdays: John Hibbard, Art Jahn, Hal Leathers, Johnny Welch, Andre Rodgers. Also notable: Deacon White HOF.
Today in history:
- 1804 - General Napoleon Bonaparte is crowned Emperor of the French at the Notre Dame de Paris in a ceremony officiated by Pope Pius VII.
- 1823 - US President James Monroe declares the “Monroe Doctrine” opposing European colonialism in the Americas, arguing any European political intervention in the New World would be a hostile act against the United States.
- 1909 - National Hockey Association (NHA) is formed in Montreal; original members include Montreal Wanderers and Montreal Canadiens; becomes NHL after some NHA teams leave due to ownership disagreements, and create their own league.
- 1942 - World’s 1st self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction occurs in Chicago Pile-1 (world’s 1st nuclear reactor) at the University of Chicago, overseen by Enrico Fermi.
- 1985 - Chicago Bears’ head coach Mike Ditka and defensive coordinator Buddy Ryan almost come to blows at halftime in a 38-24 loss to the Miami Dolphins at the Orange Bowl, Miami; Chicago’s only loss of the NFL season.
