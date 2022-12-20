Cub Tracks’ Swanson songs

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The #Cubs today agreed to terms with RHP Jameson Taillon on a four-year major league contract.



Welcome to Chicago, @JTaillon50! pic.twitter.com/BAvVxfy7Hm — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) December 19, 2022

With Dansby Swanson officially signing with the Cubs, the #Braves receive a comp pick after Competitive Balance Round B and Chicago forfeits its second-round pick and $500,000 from its international bonus pool in 2023.



Updated Draft order: https://t.co/NtmcaIZHRi pic.twitter.com/j2aVWMqTOD — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) December 19, 2022

