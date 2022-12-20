Cub Tracks’ Swanson songs

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Still waiting on news of catcher signing, first baseperson acquisition, more hurlers. In the meantime, I love the all the all of you. So does Ron Swanson, but he’s not the subject, today. Ron hates things.
TV Dinners? They go with coffee, too.
The #Cubs today agreed to terms with RHP Jameson Taillon on a four-year major league contract.— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) December 19, 2022
Welcome to Chicago, @JTaillon50! pic.twitter.com/BAvVxfy7Hm
With Dansby Swanson officially signing with the Cubs, the #Braves receive a comp pick after Competitive Balance Round B and Chicago forfeits its second-round pick and $500,000 from its international bonus pool in 2023.— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) December 19, 2022
Updated Draft order: https://t.co/NtmcaIZHRi pic.twitter.com/j2aVWMqTOD
- Bryan Smith (Bleacher Nation*): Four theories on how the Cubs might go about optimizing Jameson Taillon. “... whatever it is that they see they can next-level with him … it’s not overtly obvious.”
- Gordon Wittenmyer (NBC Sports Chicago*): From the workhorse’s mouth? Taillon says 200 IP ‘realistic’. “... maybe the Cubs have the beginnings of a staff with enough depth to compete in the division.” I like him. He likes coffee. Ian Happ sent him some last year.
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): What options remain for Cubs to add offense? “... I want to show you a few salient numbers and let you form some more objective opinions on which player might be the best fit.”
- Jaker Misener (Cubbies Crib*): 3 remaining free agents the Cubs must avoid at all costs. “... there are definitely guys the Cubs would do well to avoid as they put the finishing touches on the roster.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Cubs possible catching targets: Barnhart, Perez, Casali. “... it sounds like a trio of free agents are under consideration...”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Tucker Barnhart emerging as Cubs’ top catching target. “There’s been a little pushback to this idea from fans...”
- Jack Vita (Fan Nation*): What happens to Nick Madrigal after Chicago Cubs sign Dansby Swanson? “... it seems unlikely that both Hoerner and Madrigal are a part of the club’s long-term plans.”
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Cubs had no choice but to sign Swanson and make him the new face at Wrigley Field. “Ignoring the fans isn’t a smart strategy, either.” More Mooney, and Sahadev Sharma on Swanson.
- Jared Wyllys (Forbes* {$}): With Dansby Swanson, The Chicago Cubs are better — But good enough to compete? “The primary obstacle in the division should be the Cardinals.” Tony Blengino has thoughts also.
- J. T. Buchheit (Redbird Rants*): The Chicago Cubs’ signings raise bar for the St. Louis Cardinals. “... the Chicago Cubs’ signings in December 2022 of Cody Bellinger, Brad Boxberger and now Dansby Swanson point to a team determined to climb back into the playoff race.”
- Gordon Wittenmyer (NBC Sports Chicago*): What Dansby Swanson free agency signing means for Cubs. “Run prevention has been a focus of team president Jed Hoyer and the front office as a way of improving the roster since the season ended, especially up the middle.”
