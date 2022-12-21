Baseball history unpacked, December 21

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Bill Traffley, Dell Darling, Jim Doyle, Cy Williams, Pete Scott, Bob Rush, Dave Kingman, LaTroy Hawkins, Taylor Teagarden, Brian Schlitter*. Also notable: Josh Gibson HOF.

Today in history:

1582 - Flanders adopts the Gregorian calendar, skipping 11 days making the next day Jan 1, 1583.

1784 - John Jay becomes acting US Secretary of State (1789-90).

1891 - 1st game of basketball, based on rules created by James Naismith, played by 18 students in Springfield, Massachusetts.

1898 - Scientists Pierre and Marie Curie discover radium.

1941 - National Football League Championship, Wrigley Field, Chicago: Chicago Bears beat New York Giants, 37-9; first team in NFL championship game era (since 1933) to win consecutive titles; Bears fifth title overall.

1978 - Police in Des Plaines, Illinois, arrest John Wayne Gacy for murder.

