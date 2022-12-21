Outside The Confines: Twist of fate! Carlos Correa to the Mets

This shocking news that Carlos Correa has just signed with the Mets broke after midnight on the West Coast last night. I assume this is for real, although Heyman was the man who reported that Aaron Judge signed with the Giants. This does seem like he has the story right this time.

Breaking: Carlos Correa switches to Mets after Giants deal falls through. @nypost https://t.co/kYNC6xHsnN — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 21, 2022

The rest of OTC is presented the way I wrote it up before this news broke.

The press conference scheduled to announce the free agent signing of Carlos Correa by the Giants has been postponed for a “medical issue,” according to multiple reports.

Correa tosses those old magazines out as soon as he reads them.

I’m told that whatever was or not flagged during his physical, Carlos Correa does *not* have a back issue. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) December 20, 2022

Also

The Giants are one of the few teams that give terms in their press releases. Generally, they're communicative. Here's the whole email about the Carlos Correa press conference being postponed. pic.twitter.com/mAj2mcWHNe — Eno Sarris (@enosarris) December 20, 2022

I’m sure things will be fine, Giants fans. Probably?

July 7, 1993: Tom Browning leaves the Reds' dugout at Wrigley Field in uniform, walks across the street and sits with a group of Cubs fans on the roof of an apartment building behind the right field bleachers. Manager Davey Johnson fines him $500 for the stunt. #RedsVault pic.twitter.com/XP11ocMVlX — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 7, 2020

This new scoreboard is so huge, it legitimately looks like it's going to upset LaGuardia flight trajectories pic.twitter.com/60ibfabTuA — Laura Albanese (@AlbaneseLaura) December 19, 2022

Mike Petriello ranks every MLB uniform number by total WAR produced by players wearing that number throughout history.

And finally, Elli Wohlgelernter has the wild story of Alon Leichman, a pitcher who was born on a kibbutz in Israel and has now been named the new assistant pitching coach for the Cincinnati Reds.

And happy holidays from me, no matter what you chose to celebrate this blessed season.