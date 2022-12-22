Cub Tracks’ new sheriff in town

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Carlos Correa wtf? Wow, is all I can say. Holy gamethreadword. The Giants have some ‘splainin’ to do. Thanks to Josh for the great writeup.

Dansby Swanson’s introductory press conference happened Wednesday (below and also Al’s recap here). So HE didn’t go to the Mets. The guy seems genuinely level-headed and happy to be in Chicago. I wanted Trea Turner or Swanson, so I’m pleased, and I’ll give Jed all the credit for getting it to happen.

Catching, first base, DH, another arm or two, still needs. But the MI and up the middle in general seem in good hands.

The Chicago Cubs are the favorites to sign Dominican SS Fernando Cruz, the top prospect in the 2024 international FA period. Described as the "total package"... solid hit/solid power. Plus athlete, "true shortstop". 55 runner. Chance for 5 tools. "Consensus No. 1 guy." pic.twitter.com/XXOd1D8KKQ — Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) December 20, 2022

I want to announce I’ll be joining the Chicago Cubs as a Minor League Player Development Coach. I can’t wait to start contributing into this culture and helping players to reach their maximum potential. #gocubsgo #flytheW pic.twitter.com/YKw72zpnxi — Marco Romero (@marcor53) December 21, 2022

