Cub Tracks’ new sheriff in town

All the #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. Cubbie Xmas looks pretty good so far. Much better than it did at first.

By Duane Pesice
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Carlos Correa wtf? Wow, is all I can say. Holy gamethreadword. The Giants have some ‘splainin’ to do. Thanks to Josh for the great writeup.

Dansby Swanson’s introductory press conference happened Wednesday (below and also Al’s recap here). So HE didn’t go to the Mets. The guy seems genuinely level-headed and happy to be in Chicago. I wanted Trea Turner or Swanson, so I’m pleased, and I’ll give Jed all the credit for getting it to happen.

Catching, first base, DH, another arm or two, still needs. But the MI and up the middle in general seem in good hands.

Food for Thought:

