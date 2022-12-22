Cubs sign catcher Tucker Barnhart

News item:

Sources: Cubs closing in on a deal with veteran catcher Tucker Barnhart. Looks like Cubs have their guy to pair with Yan Gomes.

Here’s what I wrote about Barnhart in my “Cubs free agent target” series last month:

After spending eight years with the Reds, Barnhart was traded to the Tigers last offseason as the Reds freely dumped salaries. Barnhart didn’t hit particularly well in Detroit, but then again, the entire Tigers team seemed to forget how to hit in 2022. Detroit finished last in MLB in runs, home runs and only the awful A’s prevented them from finishing last in OPS and OPS+.

Barnhart continued to play well defensively, though. He threw out 28 percent of runners attempting to steal against him (above the MLB average of 25 percent) and he’s thrown out 32 percent of runners trying to steal over his nine-year career.

Pitch framing? Eh, not so much — he ranks in the bottom third of catchers per Statcast. But in a year or so, framing isn’t going to be a thing anymore.

Barnhart made $7.5 million last year, which is likely the reason the Reds got rid of him. Coming off a mediocre hitting year and entering his age-32 season, perhaps the Cubs could sign him for two years and $8 million. That would be a reasonable salary for someone backing up Gomes, who is under contract for $6 million for 2023.