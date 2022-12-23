Baseball history unpacked, December 23

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Doc Gessler, Danny Taylor, Elder White, Ken Hubbs*, Vic LaRose, Alec Distaso.

Today in history:

- Transistor invented by John Bardeen, Walter H. Brattain and William Shockley in Bell Labs. 1994 - Baseball owners impose salary cap, fiercely opposed by players.

