Outside The Confines: The Mets got a lump of Correa for Christmas

This will be the last OTC before Christmas, so first and foremost I want to wish everyone reading a very safe and happy holiday. I hope you get some time off and an opportunity to decompress, spend time with family, and just enjoy the offerings of the season.

And with the holiday in mind, this will be a fairly short and sweet links roundup.

The biggest story of the week is probably the sudden flip-flop of Carlos Correa, who went from being confirmed to sign with the Giants, only to learn that there was a disconnect between both sides regarding the medical assessment. Not long after it was announced that Correa had signed with the Mets, as had previously been rumored.

Here’s a little extra info on that shocking signing.

Now onto the rest of the links!

MLB OWNERS: sir, please, you can’t just sign everyone, please!



STEVE COHEN (pointing at a seagull): Four years, $36 million — Jesse Spector (@jessespector) December 21, 2022

Aaron Boone to Carlos Rodón: “You look great with the shave. You’ll get used to it.” pic.twitter.com/huaudNvPfI — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) December 22, 2022

And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.