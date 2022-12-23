Outside The Confines: The Mets got a lump of Correa for Christmas

This will be the last OTC before Christmas, so first and foremost I want to wish everyone reading a very safe and happy holiday. I hope you get some time off and an opportunity to decompress, spend time with family, and just enjoy the offerings of the season.
And with the holiday in mind, this will be a fairly short and sweet links roundup.
The biggest story of the week is probably the sudden flip-flop of Carlos Correa, who went from being confirmed to sign with the Giants, only to learn that there was a disconnect between both sides regarding the medical assessment. Not long after it was announced that Correa had signed with the Mets, as had previously been rumored.
Here’s a little extra info on that shocking signing.
- Ben Clemens looks at the finances of the signing and how deep the pockets of the Mets go.
- Anthony DiComo writes about the medical with the Mets, the last thing he needs to do before cashing his check. Hopefully, it goes better than the last one.
- Correa’s agent Scott Boras isn’t worried at all about the medical, shares Stephanie Apstein.
- Jeff Passan brings us the whole story of the wild flip-flop that sent Correa to the Mets.
- Keith Law determines what Correa brings to the Mets lineup. (The Athletic subscription required.)
Now onto the rest of the links!
- Alex Coffey brings us the story of Andrew Bellatti, who made a mistake in his youth that cost a man his life. But Bellatti might owe his career to the man’s widow and her forgiveness.
- Jay Jaffe tackles a controversial name on the Hall of Fame ballot as he looks at the case for Alex Rodriguez.
- If Steve Cohen feels like offering me $20 million for three years, I’ll write about the Mets from now on.
MLB OWNERS: sir, please, you can’t just sign everyone, please!— Jesse Spector (@jessespector) December 21, 2022
STEVE COHEN (pointing at a seagull): Four years, $36 million
- Evan Drellich assesses Cohen’s spending spree and what it might mean for the rest of the league. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Leo Morgenstern rounds up the latest group of catchers to find new teams.
- Anthony Castrovince brings us a list of pitchers who can help teams that are worried about the pitch clock.
- Trevor Bauer will be eligible to pitch in 2023 after his suspension was reduced, shares Stephanie Apstein.
- Eno Sarris looks at the best pitches of 2022. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Thanks, I hate it.
Aaron Boone to Carlos Rodón: “You look great with the shave. You’ll get used to it.” pic.twitter.com/huaudNvPfI— Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) December 22, 2022
- Bryan Hoch brings us highlights from Carlos Rodon’s press conference.
- Will Laws makes a Hall of Fame case for Jeff Kent.
- Anthony Castrovince gives us the top ten lineups in baseball right now.
- Was Anthony Rizzo responsible for bringing Aaron Judge back to the Yankees? Tom Verducci reports on Rizzo’s dogged efforts to get Judge back in the Bronx.
- Joey Votto posted a festive workout video.
And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.
