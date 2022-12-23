 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: The Mets got a lump of Correa for Christmas

Though if he passes his physical, he might be a diamond for the Mets.

By Ashley MacLennan
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Minnesota Twins v Chicago White Sox Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

This will be the last OTC before Christmas, so first and foremost I want to wish everyone reading a very safe and happy holiday. I hope you get some time off and an opportunity to decompress, spend time with family, and just enjoy the offerings of the season.

And with the holiday in mind, this will be a fairly short and sweet links roundup.

The biggest story of the week is probably the sudden flip-flop of Carlos Correa, who went from being confirmed to sign with the Giants, only to learn that there was a disconnect between both sides regarding the medical assessment. Not long after it was announced that Correa had signed with the Mets, as had previously been rumored.

Here’s a little extra info on that shocking signing.

Now onto the rest of the links!

And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...