‘Twas the night before Cub Christmas, and in 2022

The Cubs began a rebuild, but claimed that wasn’t true.

The team’s future performance is now up in the air,

Good ol’ Jed Hoyer, though — he is still there.

A lockout delayed things, then they began in the cold

And the Cubs beat Milwaukee, so some got so bold

As to say the team could maybe stay in first place

A few April losses put those folks in their place.

The Pirates came to Wrigley and the Cubs banged out

Twenty-one runs on the Bucs — my gosh, what a rout!

But after that the team dropped a whole bunch of games

To the White Sox and Dodgers — ‘twas really a shame

Christopher Morel homered the first time he was up

That provided some hope, that ball was well struck

Meanwhile, some wondered of the one called The Professor

Would the Cubs need to start looking for a successor?

Seiya Suzuki, of Japanese fame

Started hot in the USA, and some began to proclaim

That he’d be a star in MLB — then he hurt his finger

In a 20-5 loss to the Reds — let’s not linger

After that, on the field the Cubs’ luck did shatter,

When they went to New York there was something the matter

The Yankees shut them out, eight runs to none

The next day, New York scored 18 — man, that was no fun.

Then more losses, and losses, and losses still more

By the All-Star break 18 games under was the score

So trading was done again, just like in twenty-one

Though there weren’t quite as many stars who were done

First was Chris Martin, not the one from Coldplay

For Zach McKinstry he was sent off to L.A.

Next out: The sidearming righty named Scott Effross

Hayden Wesneski came in return — his efforts were boss

Mychal Givens to the Mets, a minor leaguer in return

And another one came to the Cubs for David Robertson

Contreras and Happ were supposedly on the trading block

But the deadline came and went and they did not walk.

The dust had just settled after the deadline of trades

Just who did poor Grandpa Rossy have left for aides?

A few guys ol’ Jed had picked up on waivers

It didn’t seem likely they’d be the Cubs’ saviors.

And at first that prophesy appeared to be true

Then something strange began for the boys in blue

They started winning, they swept the Phillies

Did that in Philly — a rare feat indeed.

And more wins came against Miami and Washington

Then the Cubs went to Iowa to play the Cincinnatians

Drew Smyly pitched well, the Cubs won the game of Dreams

A fine evening in the cornfields, more than just a meme

They kept on winning, this ragtag collection of Cubs

They beat playoff contenders, the O’s and Brew Crew

But even with losses in Toronto and St. Lou

Most were giving the second-half Cubs good reviews.

September is when the new Cubs began to shine, though

A sweep of the Mets in New York they did undergo

They beat Jake deGrom, a prodigious feat of renown

That sweep kept the Mets from an NL East crown

Then Hayden Wesneski, mentioned above

Took the mound and Cubs fans just fell in love

First he struck out eight in his major league beginning

And as if that weren’t enough, an immaculate inning

The Cubs finished the year winning twelve of fifteen

That gave many hope that ‘23 could bring wins unforeseen

To Willson Contreras, fans bade farewell

He had multiple sendoffs, we all wish him well*

As the offseason started, Jed Hoyer was panned

For what he termed his “intelligent spending” plan

But then Dansby Swanson was inked to a deal

Taillon and Bellinger too, that began to appeal.

Six years have passed since the World Series win

(“Better than 108,” I thought with a grin.)

It’s time for Jed Hoyer to realize what he’s leading

A team that can’t “rebuild” — not with fans all pleading

With Stroman and Steele on the mound, a good base has formed

Run prevention’s what they apparently want guys to learn

With solid up-the-middle defense, it just might work

The Cubs might just win — now, don’t go berserk

There is still time left to sign guys who can hit base knocks

And also bring winning themes to Addison & Clark

Put together a winner, and please make it so soon

Get Hoerner and Happ signed. It won’t cost the moon.

Thus we enter ‘23 with Cubs baseball hope

They’ll gather in Mesa and that ain’t no joke.

David Ross and the guys will put up the good fight.

Happy Cub Christmas to all, and to all a good night!

* Except when the Cardinals play the Cubs!