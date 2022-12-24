Cub Tracks’ cuddly as a cactus

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Yule pardon me, I pray, if I soft-pedal the Xmas stuff today. Tomorrow, perhaps not. But for the present... the Cubs do have shiny new toys under the tree, and the writers talk about them some, and our friends at Bleacher Nation are ringing in some changes, too.

I’d be in on Trevor Bauer, if that needs to be known. I don’t have any strong feelings pro or con, except that he has tweeted some dumb things. But dumb’s not a bug anymore, it’s a feature, and one man’s dumb is often another man’s epiphany.

Maybe his heart can grow two sizes larger, Cindy Lou Who ;)

Oh I sleigh me.

Why is the Cubs system different now than it was a few years ago? The @NSideBound gang answers that very question. https://t.co/QC73Wx1mpY — Greg Huss (@OutOfTheVines) December 23, 2022

Cubs front office/coaching tidbit: Greg Brown will return as special assistant to the president and GM/hitting (he'll work closely with minor-leaguers) and John Mallee will be a hitting coach at Triple-A Iowa. Brown was Cubs MLB hitting coach last season and Mallee from 2015-2017 — Sahadev Sharma (@sahadevsharma) December 22, 2022

