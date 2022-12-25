Merry Christmas from BCB!

You wanted some better players for the Cubs for 2023, and they did leave some under the proverbial holiday tree — Dansby Swanson, Jameson Taillon, Cody Bellinger, Tucker Barnhart and the return of Drew Smyly. (The Barnhart signing has not yet been officially announced by the team and when it is, someone will have to be removed from the 40-man roster to make room. As always, we await developments.)

Incidentally, that makes Smyly the first Cub to leave via free agency and return for the following season on a major-league deal since Dexter Fowler in the 2015-16 offseason. New Year’s wish: May Smyly have as good a 2023 season as Fowler had in 2016.

In the meantime, there’s still time remaining for the Cubs to purchase some post-Christmas bargains, perhaps, to play for them in 2023.

I hope you got all you want for Christmas. Merry Christmas to all!