Cub Tracks’ island of misfits

Bauers to the inevitable
Point:
You’re a fine one, Mr. Bauer
You have a naughty side
Your texts are full of garbage
And your eyes are full of lies...
Mr. Bauer
I wouldn’t touch you with a sixty-foot, six-inch pole....
Counter-Point:
I’m a big fan, Mr. Bauer
You’ve missed a couple games
Please hurry to your new address
And I will do the same...
Mr. Bauer
I love you like I love some chicken sushi...
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib*): Cubs insist there’s no bad blood between Jed Hoyer, Crane Kenney. “When things are going well, everyone tends to view these power dynamics through rose-colored glasses.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): 3 questions for the Cubs entering 2023. “This is a team that will have a lot of work left to do...”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): ‘Not a finished product’: Measuring the Cubs’ improvement so far this offseason. “... exactly how much have those signings changed the Cubs’ 2023 outlook?”
- Gordon Wittenmyer (NBC Sports Chicago*): Smyly return, Taillon addition boost Cubs’ pitching depth. “... all that’s left is figuring out how to score about 50 or 60 more runs than last year.”
- Jack Vita (Fan Nation*): Could Chicago White Sox bring back Nick Madrigal in trade with Cubs? “... the White Sox are in need of a second baseman.”
- Aldo Soto (Sports Mockery*): Other options for Cubs after Conforto signs with Giants. “... the most obvious pivot for the Cubs to add a solid hitter is Trey Mancini.”
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): Cubs keep offseason additions coming with 4 minor league signings. “A busy offseason for the Cubs continued with some smaller, under-the-radar moves.”
- Todd Johnson (North Side Bound*): Do the Cubs have many off-limits prospects when trade season begins? “... there are only a few free agent moves left for the Cubs to make.”
