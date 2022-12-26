Baseball history unpacked, December 26

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Harry Taylor, Dave Rader, J.C. Boscan, Chris Carpenter, Nelson Velázquez*. Also notable: Judy Johnson HOF, Carlton Fisk HOF, Ozzie Smith HOF.

Today in history:

1492 - First Spanish settlement La Navidad in the New World is founded by Christopher Columbus (modern Môle-Saint-Nicolas in Haiti).

1776 - American Revolutionary War: George Washington leads US troops in defeat Hessians at Battle of Trenton, New Jersey.

1865 - James H Mason (Mass) patents the first US coffee percolator.

1919 - Yankees and Boston Red Sox reach agreement to move future Baseball Hall of Fame pitching slugger Babe Ruth to New York.

1943 - National Football League Championship, Wrigley Field, Chicago: Chicago Bears beat Washington Redskins, 41-21. It's the Bears' sixth title.

