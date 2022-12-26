Baseball history unpacked, December 26

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Today in baseball history:
- 1906 - National League umpire and future HOF’er Hank O’Day suggests that the batter’s box be outlined with white rubber strips rather than chalk, making it impossible for hitters to erase the lines. But the rule will never be implemented. (1,2)
- 1917 - The Philadelphia Phillies keep swapping with the Chicago Cubs, this month sending OF Dode Paskert, a seven-year veteran, to Chicago for slugger Cy Williams. Williams will flourish in National League Park, and will hit 222 home runs for the Phillies over the next 13 years. Paskert will not enjoy the same success at Wrigley Field. (2)
- 1974 - The Little League is officially open to girls as U.S. President Gerald Ford signs legislation amending the charter of the organization. Little League had sought changes in their charter after a series of lawsuits challenged its boys-only rule. (2)
- 1995 - The Chicago Cubs sign free agent utility player Dave Magadan. (2)
- 2011 - The Cubs sign P Andy Sonnanstine. (2)
- 2020 - Hall of Famer and 300-game winner Phil Niekro passes away from cancer at age 81. He is best known for having one of the best knuckleballs of all-time, and for sharing with his brother Joe the record for most wins by a pair of brothers, with 539. (2)
Cubs birthdays: Harry Taylor, Dave Rader, J.C. Boscan, Chris Carpenter, Nelson Velázquez*. Also notable: Judy Johnson HOF, Carlton Fisk HOF, Ozzie Smith HOF.
Today in history:
- 1492 - First Spanish settlement La Navidad in the New World is founded by Christopher Columbus (modern Môle-Saint-Nicolas in Haiti).
- 1776 - American Revolutionary War: George Washington leads US troops in defeat Hessians at Battle of Trenton, New Jersey.
- 1865 - James H Mason (Mass) patents the first US coffee percolator.
- 1919 - Yankees and Boston Red Sox reach agreement to move future Baseball Hall of Fame pitching slugger Babe Ruth to New York.
- 1943 - National Football League Championship, Wrigley Field, Chicago: Chicago Bears beat Washington Redskins, 41-21. It’s the Bears’ sixth title.
Common sources:
- (1) — Today in Baseball History.
- (2) — Baseball Reference.
- (3) — Society for American Baseball Research.
- (4) — Baseball Hall of Fame.
- (5) — This Day in Chicago Cubs history.
- For world history.
*pictured.
There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators.
Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.
Loading comments...