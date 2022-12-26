Outside The Confines: They might be Giants

Happy Boxing Day to our readers from the English-speaking world outside of the United States. I think today should be a holiday everywhere. I think we need a day to recover from Christmas.

And I hope everyone had a happy holiday weekend and that you celebrated the way you wanted to. And I hope the weather wasn’t too bad where you are. Be careful getting home if you’re not home right now.

You likely know this already, but the Mets deal with free agent shortstop Carlos Correa is on hold at the moment. The Mets medical staff apparently found the same issue that caused the Giants to back out of their deal with Correa. The Mets and Correa’s team are “working through” the issue that could result in some alterations to the deal, but an agreement is still considered “likely.” So it turns out that the Giants didn’t just have “buyer’s remorse.” But personally, I liked this theory:

I wonder if Carlos Correa called it “San Fran” mid-physical and they were like, “We’re done here.” — Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) December 21, 2022

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Peace on earth and goodwill to all.