Cub Tracks’ vitreous humors

No news is good news, yes? Well, then, I have some good news for you.
Before we take on new resolutions to be better, let's reflect back on the year that was.— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) December 26, 2022
These are the 5 systems that showed the largest improvements in 2022: https://t.co/JQYk5pKzGL pic.twitter.com/xbzrPITL41
- Grant Brisbee (The Athletic {$}): MLB’s worst performances of 2022: Tony La Russa’s decision-making, a brutal call and a silly walk-off. “The owners are fair game.” Best performances — not quite as much fun.
- Michael Cerami (Bleacher Nation*): Let’s check in on the Chicago Cubs’ payroll situation, shall we? “... the Cubs *actual* payroll in 2023 is different than their expected CBT (“luxury tax”) payroll...”
- Mike McGraw (Daily Herald* {$}): Can Cubs succeed with ‘intelligent spending’ plan when blizzard of cash is falling in MLB? “The Cubs have done a nice job rebuilding the farm system, but for this plan to work, they’ll need to create a superstar or two out of these promising prospects.”
- Kade Kistner (Fan Nation*): Rumor: Could the Chicago Cubs be interested in Hosmer? In the very short term.
- Michael Brakebill (Cubbies Crib*): Three trade targets to acquire another bat. Meadows, Cron, Christian Walker. Hmm.
- Todd Johnson (North Side Bound*): Outfield depth at the top of the system is just crazy. “... it is the strength of their system...”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Alexander Canario’s recovery apparently going well. “Even if he does recover much more quickly than the averages indicate, he probably won’t be able to resume meaningful baseball activity until well after spring training.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Cubs among most-improved farm systems, ranked No. 10 overall. “The Cubs have put a ton of effort into rebuilding their farm system over the last few seasons...”
Food for Thought:
"I feel like I just made a once in a life time image." https://t.co/ouHfUqOtYm— Futurism (@futurism) December 26, 2022
Just What Are Those Weird Floating Things You Sometimes See In Your Vision?https://t.co/nK5iD1m9tP— IFLScience (@IFLScience) December 26, 2022
Reversing hearing loss could soon become "similar to Lasik surgery, where you're in and out in an hour or two." https://t.co/hJppFPzTml— Futurism (@futurism) December 26, 2022
