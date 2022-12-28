Baseball history unpacked, December 28

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Today in baseball history:
- 1885 - The American Association officially admits the New York Metropolitans club, having been forced by the courts to do so. (2)
- 1895 - Star Chicago Colts shortstop Bill Dahlen breaks his left arm in a fall. (2)
- 1957 - CBS states that it will not broadcast baseball into any area at the time a minor league game is scheduled. (1,2)
- 1983 - Free agent Warren Cromartie signs a reported three-year, $2.5 million contract to play for the Yomiuri Giants of the Pacific League. The 30-year-old Cromartie, who hit .278 as a mainstay in the Montreal Expos’ outfield last season, is arguably the best American player to jump to Nippon Pro Baseball while still in his prime. He will play in Japan for seven seasons before returning for one more season in the major leagues with the Kansas City Royals in 1991. (2)
- 2020 - The Padres continue to be the busiest team this off-season, as two days after landing P Blake Snell, they reportedly pull off another deal for a front-line pitcher, Yu Darvish, acquired from the Cubs alongside C Victor Caratini in return for P Zach Davies and four prospects. (2)
Cubs birthdays: Scott Effross*. Also notable: Ted Lyons HOF.
Today in history:
- 1065 - New church devoted to St Peter the Apostle built by Edward the Confessor - later called the ‘west minister’ consecrated in London (rebuilt mid 13th century). Now Westminster Abbey.
- 1612 - First observation of Neptune - Galileo observes and records a “fixed star” without realizing it is a planet.
- 1836 - Spain recognizes the independence of Mexico.
- 1846 - Iowa becomes 29th state of the United States of America.
- 1947 - Chicago Cardinals beat Philadelphia Eagles 28-21 in NFL championship game; Cardinals’ only title victory.
Common sources:
- (1) — Today in Baseball History.
- (2) — Baseball Reference.
- (3) — Society for American Baseball Research.
- (4) — Baseball Hall of Fame.
- (5) — This Day in Chicago Cubs history.
- For world history.
*pictured.
There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators.
Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.
Loading comments...