Outside The Confines: Teams start making their resolutions

Welcome to Limbo Week, that weird span of time between Christmas and New Year’s where many people are off work, and business hours are a big question mark, and we stop remembering what day of the week it is.

It’s also a time many baseball sites are being reflective and posting best-of retrospectives, or baseball writers are merging with their couches and giving their phones a dirty look as their Google alerts go off with updates (or a lack thereof) of whatever the heck is going on with Carlos Correa.

Not a ton of new articles are being written at the moment, but we’ve got a few fun links for you below, so please enjoy!

Ballplayers will always be kids at heart.

The World Series may be long over, but the MVP is still raking.



Missing this.



And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.