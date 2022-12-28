Outside The Confines: Teams start making their resolutions

Welcome to Limbo Week, that weird span of time between Christmas and New Year’s where many people are off work, and business hours are a big question mark, and we stop remembering what day of the week it is.
It’s also a time many baseball sites are being reflective and posting best-of retrospectives, or baseball writers are merging with their couches and giving their phones a dirty look as their Google alerts go off with updates (or a lack thereof) of whatever the heck is going on with Carlos Correa.
Not a ton of new articles are being written at the moment, but we’ve got a few fun links for you below, so please enjoy!
- Ballplayers will always be kids at heart.
The World Series may be long over, but the MVP is still raking.— MLB (@MLB) December 26, 2022
(via @Jpena221) pic.twitter.com/Cnh2VduQtl
- Grant Brisbee shares his thoughts on the Carlos Correa situation. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- We’re going to be hearing a lot about Hall of Fame voting over the coming months, which makes this Joe Posnanski piece about what the votes mean and what the hall is looking for an important piece to add to your reading list.
- Emma Baccellieri tries to figure out which batter best exemplified baseball this season.
- Jayson Stark offers a year-end review of Strange But True. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- The Rangers are still making moves on the free agent market as they sign Nathan Eovaldi to a 2-year deal. Story by Kennedi Landry and Ian Browne.
- Matt Martell makes a Hall of Fame case for Jimmy Rollins.
- The Athletic staff gives us a wrap-up progress report for how each team has done this offseason. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Here’s one player from each team poised to have a breakout year in 2023. (MLB)
- Bradford Doolittle tries to figure out where every team ranks as free agent shopping sprees slow down.
- Andy McCullough ties a ribbon around 2022 with the best performances of the season. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Sarah Langs tries to determine which birth year has the highest WAR. (I am an 1983 baby so I had high hopes for ‘83)
- Evan Drellich gives us a glimpse of what might be coming down the pipeline for minor league collective bargaining. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Tom Verducci looks into the sudden boom of older players earning big paychecks.
- Nothing like a baseball sunset.
Missing this.— MLB (@MLB) December 26, 2022
What a beautiful game. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SMBdwjxAk3
And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.
Loading comments...