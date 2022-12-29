Cub Tracks’ time marches on

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

A trio of Top 100 prospects -- Pete Crow-Armstrong (No. 30), Brennen Davis (No. 48) and Kevin Alcantara (No. 86) -- and a strong 2022 Draft has the #Cubs as one of our top 5 most improved systems this year: https://t.co/65S7zjbd4C pic.twitter.com/0K6MvGhlQ0 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) December 28, 2022

Yes, please. Pretty please. I'll wait until July, too, just give me Rafael Devers in a Cubs uniform. https://t.co/flojfal5wV — Aldo Soto (@AldoSoto21) December 28, 2022

Tommy La Stella has been designated for assignment by the San Francisco Giants. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) December 28, 2022

