Cubs historical sleuthing: Damon Berryhill edition

Getty Images says:

Catcher Damon Berryhill #9 of the Chicago Cubs tags Willie Randolph #12 of the Los Angeles Dodgers at home plate during a game in the 1989 season at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

You know, I hadn’t remembered Randolph playing for the Dodgers. Of course, he was best known for 13 years as a Yankee, but he did play for the Dodgers in 1989 and part of 1990. He didn’t play against the Cubs at all as a Dodger in 1990, so the Getty info that it’s 1989 is correct.

This one narrowed down quite easily. Randolph played in only one day game against the Cubs at Dodger Stadium in 1989. That happened Sunday, May 7, 1989. And while Berryhill did indeed try to “tag” Randolph at the plate in that game, Randolph wasn’t out. Here you can see why:

The ball got away from Berryhill. An error was charged to shortstop Shawon Dunston. The Dodgers scored another run in that inning to take a 2-1 lead.

We actually have video of this play!

Berryhill got those runs back with a two-run single in the sixth to give the Cubs a 3-2 lead, and they got an insurance run in the eighth on a double by Gary Varsho. They won the game 4-2 and were tied for first place in the NL East with the Mets with a 17-13 record.