Cub Tracks plays the game

Rylan Bannon, we hardly knew ye. Exchange Willson Contreras for Christian Vázquez? Hmm. I am intrigued. Tell me more. Let’s also consider the source...

It could turn out to be an intriguing free agent swap of catchers this winter:

The Chicago #Cubs are showing strong interest in Houston #Astros free agent catcher Christian Vazquez; the Astros have engaged in early talks with Cubs free agent catcher Willson Contreras. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 1, 2022

I keep reading about sticker shock. Players seemingly want huge quantities of filthy lucre to perform their tasks. As well they should. They are the game.

But consumers, conditioned by years of contract talk and league-based propaganda, often take the side of owners, who still mostly operate by plantation rules, and oppose the obvious equitability of players earning those ‘huge sums’.

Baby, you’ve been HAD. The game is a business, regardless of what their anti-trust exemption says. How they keep that is beyond me... or beyond what you or I can say in this space. But ownership certainly maintains a(n) (un)healthy percentage of profit for themselves. They can afford to spend the money and not risk their investment(s).

