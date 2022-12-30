Baseball history unpacked, December 30

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Today in baseball history:
- 1907 - The Mills Commission on the origins of baseball reports that the game was invented by Abner Doubleday in Cooperstown, New York, in 1839. The Commission is convinced by the testimony of Abner Graves, who claimed to be a childhood companion of Doubleday’s. Grave’s story is later “verified” when an old, rotting ball is found among his personal effects; the ball is now in the Hall of Fame. The Commission ignores the fact that Doubleday did not graduate from West Point until 1842. (2)
- 1926 - The Chicago Tribune breaks a story that the Detroit Tigers have thrown a four-game series to the Chicago White Sox in 1917 to help Chicago win the pennant. Responding to the publicity, Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis convenes a hearing on the matter, but dismisses all charges. Landis can find no witnesses to confirm any part of Swede Risberg’s claim. (1,2)
- 1943 - Babes swap places. The Philadelphia Blue Jays (Phillies) send much-traveled first baseman Babe Dahlgren to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for catcher Babe Phelps and cash considerations. A former Yankees first baseman, Dahlgren gained most of his notoriety after replacing Lou Gehrig when the “Iron Horse’s” playing streak ended in 1939. (2)
Cubs birthdays: Clarence Currie, Ray Prim, Steve Davis, Sean Gallagher. Also notable: Sandy Koufax HOF (* pictured).
Today in history:
- 1460 - Wars of the Roses: Battle of Wakefield (Northern England), Duke of York killed and his forces soundly defeated by forces for King Henry VI.
- 1610 - Hungarian aristocrat Elizabeth Báthory arrested at Csejte Castle on suspicion of killing and torturing hundreds of young girls and women.
- 1703 - Tokyo hit by Earthquake; about 37,000 die.
- 1903 - Electric arc lamp sets fire to Iroquois theater in Chicago leaving 602 dead in one of the deadliest blazes in American history.
- 1924 - Astronomer Edwin Hubble formally announces existence of other galactic systems at meeting of the American Astronomical Society.
