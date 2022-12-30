Outside The Confines: Remembering an icon

I’m just going to take a few words here to remember Edson Arantes do Nascimento, or as he was known to the entire world, Pelé, who died yesterday at the age of 82. I’m not old enough to remember Pelé’s glory days, but I do remember the big deal that it was when he came to play in the US, event though he was past his prime. He was the Babe Ruth of soccer, except that Pelé’s fame circled the entire globe.

He even did this in the House that Ruth Built:

Pelé's bicycle kick against the Miami Toros in 1976. In the outfield at Yankee Stadium, he scored one of the most beautiful goals in the history of American soccer. RIP, O Rei. pic.twitter.com/4J4dR8kcln — Pablo Iglesias Maurer (@MLSist) December 29, 2022

Now back to the sport that Babe Ruth actually played.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. And next year will be even better.