Outside The Confines: Remembering an icon

Remember the anniversary of the passing of Roberto Clemente. The Correa-to-the-Mets thing is still up in the air. A few more off-season moves. And the Marlins finish first in something this year.

By Josh Timmers
/ new

World Series: Baltimore Orioles v Pittsburgh Pirates October, 1971 Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images

I’m just going to take a few words here to remember Edson Arantes do Nascimento, or as he was known to the entire world, Pelé, who died yesterday at the age of 82. I’m not old enough to remember Pelé’s glory days, but I do remember the big deal that it was when he came to play in the US, event though he was past his prime. He was the Babe Ruth of soccer, except that Pelé’s fame circled the entire globe.

He even did this in the House that Ruth Built:

Now back to the sport that Babe Ruth actually played.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. And next year will be even better.

