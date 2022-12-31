Cub Tracks’ two for the road

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
No top ten lists or anything like that here. Just some links, food for discussion and maybe a few random thoughts, trying to end the year on a positive note.
* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.
While the hometown Marlins make some sense for Eric Hosmer, he’s on the radar of the Cubs and Orioles. — Jon Heyman.
Jo Adell could be an intriguing trade candidate for the #Cubs https://t.co/KeTqxJevi8— Cubbies Crib (@CubbiesCrib) December 30, 2022
- Tim Stebbins (NBC Sports Chicago*): 22 moments that sum up Cubs’ 2022. “In a season that was largely forgettable, there is plenty to look back on and remember...”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): The remaining Free Agent reliever pool actually still offers a lot of quality options for the Cubs. “... the Cubs are slow-playing it a bit.”
- Aldo Soto (Sports Mockery*): A Cubs trade for Marlins pitcher Pablo López. “... the Cubs may have a solid group now, but it can get better and trading for López will also give them another starter under team control through 2024.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): For Cubs to compete, these 5 must produce. Interesting names, not necessarily the ones that first come to mind.
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Cubs have Eric Hosmer on Radar, Trey Mancini reportedly in ‘Active Discussions’ with Nats. “According to Ben Favela...” Brett Taylor has thoughts. Aldo Soto checks in.
- Jordan Campbell (Cubbies Crib*): Expectations for Matt Mervis in 2023. “Entering the 2023 season with exclusive thought that Mervis will be the answer for the Cubs at the first base position at the start of the 2023 season would be a foolish start.”
- Mike Axisa (CBS Sports*): Batting around: Where will Rafael Devers play in 2023 and 2024? “Matt Snyder: I’ll go with starting the season with the Red Sox, finishing the season with the Cubs and starting 2024 with the Cubs.” Evan Altman has quick thoughts.
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Chicago Cubs predictions for 2023: Will Ian Happ or Nico Hoerner get extensions? Magic 8-Ball says one of them will.
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Several factors make Ian Happ extension far from likely. “... his savvy and responsibility as the team’s union rep mean he’s probably not open to taking much of a hometown discount.”
- Matt Danielewicz (Marquee Sports Network*): A Chicago sports memorabilia collector shows off incredible fan cave. “If someone described what a fan cave is all about, Corey McEnerney’s home fits the bill.”
Food for Thought:
"It was hiding in plain sight." https://t.co/smu6m419QN— Futurism (@futurism) December 30, 2022
Why Do Capybaras Take Yuzu Baths?https://t.co/rkRKBn4lIY— IFLScience (@IFLScience) December 29, 2022
"The surface was soft and flowed away like a fluid." https://t.co/VI64ERZYhy— Futurism (@futurism) December 30, 2022
Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!
Loading comments...