Cub Tracks’ two for the road

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

No top ten lists or anything like that here. Just some links, food for discussion and maybe a few random thoughts, trying to end the year on a positive note.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

While the hometown Marlins make some sense for Eric Hosmer, he’s on the radar of the Cubs and Orioles. — Jon Heyman.

Jo Adell could be an intriguing trade candidate for the #Cubs https://t.co/KeTqxJevi8 — Cubbies Crib (@CubbiesCrib) December 30, 2022

Food for Thought:

"It was hiding in plain sight." https://t.co/smu6m419QN — Futurism (@futurism) December 30, 2022

Why Do Capybaras Take Yuzu Baths?https://t.co/rkRKBn4lIY — IFLScience (@IFLScience) December 29, 2022

"The surface was soft and flowed away like a fluid." https://t.co/VI64ERZYhy — Futurism (@futurism) December 30, 2022

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!