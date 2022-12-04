Cub Tracks’ wondering in winterland

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Dansby Swanson is in the rumor-go-round. The Winter Meetings are underway today, though it’s just early arrivals convening in the hotel bar, and the official start is Monday. San Diego is the scene of the crimes this year.
Sources: #Cubs and #Phillies among teams showing active interest in free agent Dansby Swanson, ahead of next week's winter meetings in San Diego. @MLBNetwork @MLB— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 3, 2022
No idea how much this would factor in to the Cubs’ hope to sign star free agent SS Dansby Swanson but his fiancée Mallory Pugh of the USWNT is a forward for the Chicago Red Stars— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 3, 2022
New Monicker, Wrigley Field— #BaseballandtheLaw ⚾️ (@BaseballandLaw) December 3, 2022
Without much fanfare, on 12/3/1926, the @chicagotribune reported that Weeghman Park, home of the @Cubs was being renamed "Wrigley Field"
Charles Weeghman, the original owner of the Cubs, sold the team to William Wrigley#BaseballandtheLaw 479, 534 pic.twitter.com/OjTER01uFf
I’ve heard that had the Cubs been competitive last September, they would have highly considered bringing Palencia straight up from A-ball to pitch out of the MLB bullpen down the stretch.— Cubs Prospects - Bryan Smith (@cubprospects) December 1, 2022
The commitment to his SP development is still there. That said, his fastball is MLB ready. https://t.co/0ydvRpK4T3
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs’ biggest moves at winter meetings, from Jon Lester to Mordecai Brown. “Each year, the winter meetings ignite activity.”
- Mike Axisa (CBS Sports*): 2022 MLB Winter Meetings: Everything you need to know going into the busiest week of baseball’s offseason. “A look at all the storylines, events, and much more.”
- Michael Brakebill (Cubbies Crib*): Jameson Taillon’s market shaping up. “Taillon is not a viable option in terms of what he brings to the table for the price to acquire his services.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Journeyman Brandon Drury makes too much sense for Cubs. “Drury is essentially Wisdom with a much higher floor...”
- Jared Wyllys (Forbes* {$}): The Chicago Cubs didn’t ‘Miss Out’ on José Abreu. “... the contract he got from the Astros does not fit with where the Cubs are headed going into the 2023 season and beyond.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Cubs showing “Active Interest” in free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson. “... he could help almost any team. It’s just that the Cubs need impact bats.” Evan Altman adds on. MLB Trade Rumors plays telephone.
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Pirates CF Bryan Reynolds requests trade, team reportedly unwilling to move him. “... Reynolds would immediately jump to the top of the market.”
Food for Thought:
ATP, the universal energy molecule, couldn't rise to the top alone. https://t.co/nDZ2tRZB5k— Futurism (@futurism) December 3, 2022
Physicists have used a quantum computer to simulate the first-ever holographic wormhole and transport information through it.https://t.co/upApqSuWqi— Live Science (@LiveScience) December 4, 2022
It's very large, and it's also very sleepy, just like me! https://t.co/6Odt3CoU8e— Futurism (@futurism) December 4, 2022
