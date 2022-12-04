Cub Tracks’ wondering in winterland

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Dansby Swanson is in the rumor-go-round. The Winter Meetings are underway today, though it’s just early arrivals convening in the hotel bar, and the official start is Monday. San Diego is the scene of the crimes this year.

Sources: #Cubs and #Phillies among teams showing active interest in free agent Dansby Swanson, ahead of next week's winter meetings in San Diego. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 3, 2022

No idea how much this would factor in to the Cubs’ hope to sign star free agent SS Dansby Swanson but his fiancée Mallory Pugh of the USWNT is a forward for the Chicago Red Stars — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 3, 2022

New Monicker, Wrigley Field



Without much fanfare, on 12/3/1926, the @chicagotribune reported that Weeghman Park, home of the @Cubs was being renamed "Wrigley Field"



Charles Weeghman, the original owner of the Cubs, sold the team to William Wrigley#BaseballandtheLaw 479, 534 pic.twitter.com/OjTER01uFf — #BaseballandtheLaw ⚾️ (@BaseballandLaw) December 3, 2022

I’ve heard that had the Cubs been competitive last September, they would have highly considered bringing Palencia straight up from A-ball to pitch out of the MLB bullpen down the stretch.



The commitment to his SP development is still there. That said, his fastball is MLB ready. https://t.co/0ydvRpK4T3 — Cubs Prospects - Bryan Smith (@cubprospects) December 1, 2022



