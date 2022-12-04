Fred McGriff elected to the Hall of Fame

Fred McGriff, who played first base for six teams including the Cubs from 1986-2004 and hit 493 career home runs, was elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame by its Contemporary Era Committee Sunday night, as announced at the Winter Meetings:

Welcome to Cooperstown, Fred McGriff! https://t.co/SD7Qt6xei4 pic.twitter.com/KBrT6mVUJ4 — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) December 5, 2022

Here are the full voting results (each voter had three votes):

Results of the Contemporary Baseball Era Players Ballot (12 votes needed for election): Fred McGriff (16 votes, 100.0%); Don Mattingly (8 votes, 50%); Curt Schilling (7 votes, 43.8%); Dale Murphy (6 votes, 37.5%); Belle, Bonds, Clemens and Palmeiro each received fewer than 4 — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 5, 2022

The Cubs acquired McGriff from the Rays for Manny Aybar at the trading deadline in 2001. At the time the team was in first place and it appeared McGriff’s addition might help the Cubs win a division title. In 49 games for the Cubs in 2001 he hit .282/.383/.559 with 12 home runs, but the Cubs fell five games short in the division race.

Then McGriff hit .273/.353/.505 with 30 home runs for the Cubs in 2002, but that team had other issues and lost 95 games. McGriff left the Cubs via free agency after 2002.

McGriff had his best years in Toronto, San Diego and Atlanta from 1987-97 and in those years finished in the top 10 of MVP voting six times. He played in two World Series and was a WS champion with the Braves in 1995, and also played for the Dodgers and the then-Devil Rays. His 493 home runs is tied with Lou Gehrig for 29th on the all-time list. All told he played 19 MLB seasons and batted .284.377/.509 and produced 52.6 bWAR.

Congratulations on the Hall of Fame honor to the guy nicknamed “Crime Dog” after a cartoon TV ad character whose name was “McGruff.”

McGriff will be inducted in a ceremony in Cooperstown Sunday, July 23, along with anyone who is elected by the Baseball Writers Association of America. The BBWAA voting results will be announced Tuesday, January 24.