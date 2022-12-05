Baseball history unpacked, December 5

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Patsy Tebeau, Dick Cogan, Gus Mancuso, Bobby Mattick, Mike Mahoney, Cliff Floyd, Trevor Megill, Hayden Wesneski.

Today in history:

771 - Charlemagne becomes the sole King of the Franks after the death of his brother Carloman.

Charlemagne becomes the sole King of the Franks after the death of his brother Carloman. 1623 - First copies purchased of William Shakespeare’s First Folio, collecting his plays posthumously into one volume, bought by Edward Dering.

- First copies purchased of William Shakespeare’s First Folio, collecting his plays posthumously into one volume, bought by Edward Dering. 1766 - World’s largest auction house - Christie’s hold their first sale in their permanent saleroom in Pall Mall, London.

World’s largest auction house - Christie’s hold their first sale in their permanent saleroom in Pall Mall, London. 1848 - US President James K. Polk triggers Gold Rush of 1849 by confirming a gold discovery in California.

- US President James K. Polk triggers Gold Rush of 1849 by confirming a gold discovery in California. 1933 - Prohibition ends in the US when 21st Amendment to the US Constitution ratified, 18th Amendment repealed (5:32 PM EST).

- Prohibition ends in the US when 21st Amendment to the US Constitution ratified, 18th Amendment repealed (5:32 PM EST). 1955 - Historic bus boycott begins in Montgomery, Alabama by Rosa Parks and other civil rights activists.

Common sources:

*pictured.

There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators.

Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.