Outside The Confines: The Eras Committee makes a single selection

The Contemporary Baseball Eras Committee has made their selection, choosing from a list of players who missed their opportunity to be voted into the Hall of Fame on the standard ballot. The list of players eligible this year was steeped with famous and controversial names, but at the end of the day there was only one person who received the necessary votes to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Voters, former players and MLB professionals themselves, were allowed to vote for four players and those who got at least 12 votes would be inducted. McGriff was selected unanimously by all 16 voters, as noted on the front page Sunday night. No one else came close. Don Mattingly got 8 votes to be the next closest, but McGriff was the only one to get the necessary votes.

Congratulations to the newest member of the @baseballhall, Fred McGriff! pic.twitter.com/5XKYho9SqT — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) December 5, 2022

