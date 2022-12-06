 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cub Tracks’ wait lifting?

#Cubs,#MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. The suspense is killing me.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

INDONESIA-JAKARTA-SPORT WEEK Photo by Agung Kuncahya B./Xinhua via Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Everybody by now has met with everybody. The table has been set and some toothsome appetizers have been served. Trea Turner to the Phillies, Justin Verlander to the Mets. That’s a good start.

What did the Cubs’ brass put on their plates when they bellied up to the buffet? Or are they turning in their clown shoes for another set of cheap skates?

“Intelligent spending” has some of the same ring as “military intelligence” to a certain segment of the spending public. It’s a bathtub ring, and damnably hard to remove — it hangs around like a bad odor, wrapped in yesterday’s newspaper.

It might be the One Ring. No developments today, revolting or not.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...