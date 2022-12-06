Cub Tracks’ wait lifting?

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Everybody by now has met with everybody. The table has been set and some toothsome appetizers have been served. Trea Turner to the Phillies, Justin Verlander to the Mets. That’s a good start.

What did the Cubs’ brass put on their plates when they bellied up to the buffet? Or are they turning in their clown shoes for another set of cheap skates?

“Intelligent spending” has some of the same ring as “military intelligence” to a certain segment of the spending public. It’s a bathtub ring, and damnably hard to remove — it hangs around like a bad odor, wrapped in yesterday’s newspaper.

It might be the One Ring. No developments today, revolting or not.

The health of Cubs catching prospect Miguel Amaya is finally trending upward. Amaya’s Lisfranc fracture has healed to the point where he’s been walking without a boot and is scheduled to run in a pool this week. — Mark Gonzales (@MDGonzales) December 5, 2022

Jed Hoyer says Cubs have "a lot" of offers out to free agents, not very specific beyond that.



Hoyer: "We'll continue to make offers, whether things come to fruition or not. You never never quite know, but it won't be through a lack of putting offers out there and trying." — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) December 6, 2022

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross, first-base coach Mike Napoli, and former Cubs pitcher Jon Lester have all talked to free-agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts about playing for the Cubs.



(Via @MLBBruceLevine) — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) December 6, 2022

Food for Thought:

