Tom Ricketts gives Jed Hoyer a ‘green light’ to spend

News item:

Multiple MLB sources just told me Tom Ricketts and the Ricketts family have told team president Jed Hoyer that he has a green light to spend what he needs to spend to turn the team around. That lines up w/@GDubCub reporting that the #Cubs met offsite with Carlos Correa today. — David Kaplan (@thekapman) December 6, 2022

That’s a pretty significant thing in recent Cubs history, I’d say. Obviously we don’t know what kind of budget the Ricketts have set for Jed Hoyer & Co. for 2023 (and beyond), but this is the first time I’ve seen any sort of “green light” mentioned publicly, even if it doesn’t come directly from anyone connected with the Cubs.

Here is the Gordon Wittenmyer article mentioned above by David Kaplan. Here’s the relevant content from the article:

Cubs president Jed Hoyer and manager David Ross met offsite Monday in San Diego with top-of-the-class shortstop Carlos Correa and his agent Scott Boras, according to multiple sources. One source said Braves free agent Dansby Swanson — another of the three big shortstops still available after Turner’s signing — is Plan B for the Cubs.

Either one of those shortstops would be fine with me; they’d give the Cubs a star player, credibility that they are “going for it,” and beyond adding a very good bat to the lineup, such a signing would improve the Cubs’ infield defense. That’s because shortstop Nico Hoerner would slide over to second base, a spot where he might even contend for a Gold Glove. Infield defense is going to be especially important going forward with the new restrictions on shifts beginning in 2023, and for the Cubs in particular because they have weak-contact, ground-ball pitchers in Marcus Stroman and Kyle Hendricks.

Shortstop, of course, isn’t the only position the Cubs need to upgrade, but it would be a good start.

Today, MLB’s first draft lottery will be held among all 2022 non-postseason teams. The Cubs are eligible to wind up in the first six picks (which are the ones subject to the lottery), though their chances are pretty small. The Cubs currently are slotted at 12th; here’s an article explaining more about the lottery, showing each team’s odds at the top pick.

The results of the draft lottery will be revealed live on MLB Network tonight at 7:30 p.m. CT.

The results of the draft lottery will be revealed live on MLB Network tonight at 7:30 p.m. CT.