Cub Tracks he swings best who swings last

#Cubs,#MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. At midnight, all the agents...

By Duane Pesice
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Well, we asked for news. And boy, news we got. Congratulations are in order for the mellifluous Pat Hughes, of course.

The front page has already adequately covered that news. I’ll just say that I find myself strangely unmoved by the expected Contreras signing (though I agree that he’s going to look funny in red and I will miss his antics). I am plus on the Taillon pickup. I hate walks. I am going to take a grudging berth on the Bellinger train, thinking about those high ceilings and wondering why Bellinger so often photographs as a spare member of Snoop’s posse.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!

