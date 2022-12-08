Cub Tracks he swings best who swings last

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Well, we asked for news. And boy, news we got. Congratulations are in order for the mellifluous Pat Hughes, of course.

The front page has already adequately covered that news. I’ll just say that I find myself strangely unmoved by the expected Contreras signing (though I agree that he’s going to look funny in red and I will miss his antics). I am plus on the Taillon pickup. I hate walks. I am going to take a grudging berth on the Bellinger train, thinking about those high ceilings and wondering why Bellinger so often photographs as a spare member of Snoop’s posse.

