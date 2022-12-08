Cub Tracks he swings best who swings last

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Well, we asked for news. And boy, news we got. Congratulations are in order for the mellifluous Pat Hughes, of course.
The front page has already adequately covered that news. I’ll just say that I find myself strangely unmoved by the expected Contreras signing (though I agree that he’s going to look funny in red and I will miss his antics). I am plus on the Taillon pickup. I hate walks. I am going to take a grudging berth on the Bellinger train, thinking about those high ceilings and wondering why Bellinger so often photographs as a spare member of Snoop’s posse.
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Chicago Cubs seem to still be in on Kodai Senga even after the Jameson Taillon signing. “I am counting no chickens – I’m just glad to hear the Cubs are still involved.”
- Sean Beckwith (Deadspin*): Willson Contreras is a Cardinal, and the Cubs let it happen. “Chicago sat on their hands — and wallet — only to watch Contreras go to the division rival...”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Cubs have met with Christian Vazquez, other catchers also under consideration. “... they have long been interested in going full-on run-prevention.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Cubs focusing on star shortstop (or two?) with Turner off market. “Sometimes it just takes some deals at the top coming off to sort of break the ice and free people up to do deals,” Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said.
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Cubs reportedly ‘well down the road’ with Carlos Correa. Gordon Wittenmyer says so.
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Cubs’ addition of Cody Bellinger should be the first of several aggressive moves. “... this should only be the start of the Cubs reshaping their up-the-middle defense and creating a much deeper and more formidable group.”
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): What Bellinger can bring to the Cubs roster. “... it gives Ross the ability to be creative.”
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Will Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki represent Japan in the World Baseball Classic? ‘We really want him to play.’ “Team Japan manager Hideki Kuriyama said Tuesday at the winter meetings that the team will give Suzuki as much time as possible to decide.”
- Rick Morrissey (Chicago Sun-Times*): When will the Cubs and White Sox act like major-market teams? How about never? “Chicago is a major market, but it has two baseball teams that want you to think you’re living in a dusty town where carneys go to retire.”
- Ryan Taylor (NBC Sports Chicago*): Baseline netting required for MLB minor league teams by 2025. “All minor league teams will be required to install protective baseline netting by 2025, according to MLB and Illinois Senator Dick Durbin.”
