Outside The Confines: Big deal(s)

Two massive deals have gone down in the last forty-eight hours, and about a million smaller details along the way. Obviously the two biggest names taken off the free-agent board. Aaron Judge, the man who everyone wondered where he would land, won’t be going very far at all, as he landed a nine-year deal with the New York Yankees to the tune of $360 million dollars. The other massive signing, in terms of finances and time, was Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres for 11 years and $280 million.

Hal Steinbrenner had an audience with Pope Francis on December 1, according to the Office of the Holy See. Five days later, he closed the Aaron Judge negotiations from Italy. I’d call that a memorable week. pic.twitter.com/8oInknJRax — Jack Curry (@JackCurryYES) December 8, 2022

I guess I should have tried to hit .200 and strikeout 150 times a year. Prolly could have made $20 million a year at this point — Josh Reddick (@RealJoshReddick) December 7, 2022

Incredible note from Tom Verducci on @MLBNetwork: Judge is 282 pounds and will be signed through his age-39 season. He'll have a chance to become just the second player ever to hit a home run at 270 pounds or more and at age 37 or higher.



The other was Bartolo Colon. — Anthony Castrovince (@castrovince) December 7, 2022

