Outside The Confines: Big deal(s)

Two massive deals have gone down in the last forty-eight hours, and about a million smaller details along the way. Obviously the two biggest names taken off the free-agent board. Aaron Judge, the man who everyone wondered where he would land, won’t be going very far at all, as he landed a nine-year deal with the New York Yankees to the tune of $360 million dollars. The other massive signing, in terms of finances and time, was Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres for 11 years and $280 million.
Some more on the Judge signing:
- Jay Jaffe writes about Judge’s legacy and how it will continue in the Bronx.
- Jimmy Traina writes about the infamous “Arson Judge” tweet and how everything went wrong for Jon Heyman.
- Aaron Judge’s rejection of the Giants changed their gameplan for free agency, shares Stephanie Apstein.
- Bryan Hoch looks at the one phone call that might have helped the Yankees land Judge.
- Keith Law is ready to bust your bubble as he reminds us that big players and big contracts don’t always look so great years down the road. (The Athletic subscription required.)
And a bit on the Bogaerts deal:
- Dan Szymborski wants to remind Red Sox fans that they’re going to regret this for a really long time.
- Are the Padres the new Red Sox? Stephanie Apstein looks at the signing and how it bolsters the Padres for their future.
- Ian Browne wonders what’s next for the Red Sox.
- Ken Rosenthal calls the Bogaerts deal “odd” but understandable for the Padres. (The Athletic subscription required.)
Now onto the rest of today’s links!
- Bogaerts and Judge weren’t the only massive deals this week as Trea Turner signed an 11-year deal worth $300 million with the Phillies. (AP)
- The Mets aren’t Mets-ing around with their pitching depth next year, as they add Jose Quintana to the fold, shares Davy Andrews.
- Do the Mets even have a budget? They also signed Brandon Nimmo to an eight-yeat extension worth $162 million. Story by Jelani Scott.
- David Adler reminds us of the biggest free agent contracts ever (spoiler, a few of them are from this week).
- Who were the biggest winners and losers from winter meetings? (ESPN)
- Coincidence...?
Hal Steinbrenner had an audience with Pope Francis on December 1, according to the Office of the Holy See. Five days later, he closed the Aaron Judge negotiations from Italy. I’d call that a memorable week. pic.twitter.com/8oInknJRax— Jack Curry (@JackCurryYES) December 8, 2022
- Ben Clemens looks at who the Giants signed instead of Aaron Judge (it’s Mitch Haniger).
- Things are getting muddy as MLB streamlines the process for mudding baseballs, writes Tom Verducci.
- Carlos Correa might be the next biggest name to watch for in a repeat of last year’s free agency, where will he sign this year, and will he stay? Wilton Jackson reports.
- Jacob deGrom says he and the Rangers just shared a vision. (ESPN)
- Jayson Stark looks at the surprising big deals being made for players who might be a little, well, old by baseball standards. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- I want to say this sounds like sour grapes but also the deals so far this year have been nuts.
I guess I should have tried to hit .200 and strikeout 150 times a year. Prolly could have made $20 million a year at this point— Josh Reddick (@RealJoshReddick) December 7, 2022
- The Boston Red Sox add a well-known name to their roster in Kenley Jansen, writes Ben Clemens.
- Protective netting will see an expansion in the minors next year, shares Matt Martell.
- Jason Beck looks at the new direction of the Detroit Tigers and what kind of culture they’re hoping to build.
- I know baseball loves stats but this is wild.
Incredible note from Tom Verducci on @MLBNetwork: Judge is 282 pounds and will be signed through his age-39 season. He'll have a chance to become just the second player ever to hit a home run at 270 pounds or more and at age 37 or higher.— Anthony Castrovince (@castrovince) December 7, 2022
The other was Bartolo Colon.
And tomorrow will be a better day, Buster. Make it so.
