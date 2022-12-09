 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Outside The Confines: Big deal(s)

Which team is going to spend enough to come out a winner?

By Ashley MacLennan
Two massive deals have gone down in the last forty-eight hours, and about a million smaller details along the way. Obviously the two biggest names taken off the free-agent board. Aaron Judge, the man who everyone wondered where he would land, won’t be going very far at all, as he landed a nine-year deal with the New York Yankees to the tune of $360 million dollars. The other massive signing, in terms of finances and time, was Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres for 11 years and $280 million.

